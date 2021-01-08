MUMBAI—Meet the intriguing characters from Amazon Prime Video’s political drama “Tandav.” The series is created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar and written by Gaurav Solanki. Here’s a look at the dynamic world of “Tandav” and its nuanced characters.
Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh:
Playing the conniving Chanakya-like character, who is also fierce, radical and authoritative, Saif Ali Khan as Samar is the blue-blooded crown prince. Samar’s enigma is not to be missed when he addresses the people and draws a huge crowd with his zeal, energy and youth appeal.
Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore:
Marking her debut in the digital streaming world, we cannot wait for Dimple to headline this series. Her character Anuradha is one of the senior-most politicians of the country. A lady who is strong-headed and intelligent, she is a long-term associate of the PM for the last three terms.
Tigmanshu Dhulia as Devki Nandan:
The intense Tigmanshu Dhulia as Devki Nandan is dynamic and liberal. He is about to adorn the prime ministerial post for the third time in a row. Devki has an estranged relationship with his son Samar and it takes a further backseat as he discourages Samar’s political advancement.
Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar:
In a parallel story to the larger scheme of events in the political drama, Shiva goes by the book. A great orator, humanitarian and charismatic individual, Shiva is a student pursuing his Masters in Political Science. As the series progresses, Shiva becomes the center of a delusional world wherein nothing is as beautiful as it looks – neither love, nor his victories.
Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir:
Sana hails from Kashmir and is also pursuing her masters in Political Science alongside Shiva. A complex character, her personal life is full of secrets that pushes her to go against her own ideals and throws her into a vortex of guilt of ruining lives of people she loves.
Sunil Grover as Gurpal Chauhan:
Sunil Grover as Gurpal is cunning and ruthless. His character is of a secretive man who never reveals his true emotions. Samar’s most trusted lieutenant, Gurpal loyally pulls all strings to establish Samar.
Gauahar Khan as Maithili:
Playing secretary to Anuradha (Dimple Kapadia), Gauahar as Maithili is her close aide and confidante. Maithili is to Anuradha what Gurpal is to Samar, albeit more refined in demeanor, sophisticated but conniving nevertheless.
Dino Morea as Prof. Jigar Sampath:
The ever-suave actor Dino Morea is Jigar, a professor of Political Science in the university. He brings a lot to the table towards combining the two worlds of politics and student politics. Magnetic and intelligent, he has lived a simple life. His old friends have risen up the ladder of power, but they never made him envious or power-hungry.
Sarah Jane Dias as Ayesha Pratap Singh:
Sara Jane Dias plays the pillar of strength alongside Samar in the game of politics. Ayesha is Samar’s wife and partner-in-crime too, quite literally. She is attractive, smart and sometimes more manipulative than her politician husband.
Kumud Mishra as Gopal Das:
He is Devki’s closest political ally. Gopal Das Munshi’s and Devki Nandan’s association goes back to the days of student unrest that propelled their political party into being. Stemming from the same ideology, their camaraderie is unique. He has never been the PM, but has been the reason behind three of them being dethroned.
Anuup Soni as Kailash Kumar:
Anuup Sonii is all set to charm as Kailash, a well-read politician from Madhya Pradesh. A close aide to Gopal Das, Kailash is more progressive than most of the Jan Lok Dal (JLD) politicians, which makes him more dangerous in this play of power and fury.
Sandhya Mridul as Prof. Sandhya Nigam:
Sandhya is a self-made woman and a well-known professor at the university where Shiva, Sana and others are studying. She is undergoing divorce proceedings with her husband Jigar (Dino Morea) and is currently dating a senior politician of JLD.
Shonali Nagrani as Aditi Mishra:
Aditi is the first female fighter-pilot of the country and is quite famous for that. She is popular in the media, as well as on social media. Smart, canny, and sharp- witted, Aditi is close to Samar.
Set in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy, these characters from “Tandav” will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power. The show will uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of individuals willing to cross any boundary in their thirst for power. The series will be available for Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories Jan. 15.
