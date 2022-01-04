The fashion and style quotient in Bollywood is at an all-time high right now. Look at the these gorgeous Bollywood actresses setting Madrid on fire with their hot street style at IIFA 2016. These beautiful damsels took over this gorgeous Spanish city and posted some awe-aspiring looks from the streets.
From Bohemian to casual, fitted to flowing, printed to plain, these divas have set our fashion goals straight for this summer:
Deepika Padukone: To begin with, the winner of many awards and hearts showed off that perfectly toned Hollywood-hot bod at every occasion and time of the day. Looking ultra hot in a Bohemian, princess cut top and white shorts, Padukone takes gypsy chic to another level.
Bipasha Basu: This is the way to go shopping in hot weather now. Basu wore a delicate, strappy blue top with matching short shorts. Known to be a girly girl, Basu teamed the ensemble with her favorite pink accessories.
Neha Dhupia: Erring on the more modest side, Dhupia showed off her casual chic style in jeans by designer Hemant Lecoanet. Her look is a printed, cool and super smart choice for a day out.
Sonakshi Sinha: Sinha was seen flaunting her new super-toned, sleek figure at IIFA this year. She is seen in a printed, curve-enhancing printed summer midi styled by Allia Al Rufai, and pastel white accessories. You cannot go wrong with this choice in the summer.
Nargis Fakhri: Trust Fakhri to be at her fashion best even on the streets of Spain. She looked red hot in a Fendi dress that fit this former model like a glove.
Dia Mirza: Mirza shows how to do Bomenian with a flare. She is seen wearing an Aarti Vijay Gupta dress, Hajoomal earrings and strappy sandals. This is a perfectly styled look.
Tell us in the poll who your favorite is.
