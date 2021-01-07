MUMBAI—After the most uncertain year in the 90-year history of Hindi / Indian cinema, we look forward to a scrumptious 2021 with films planned largely for theatrical release. Many have big stars and are daring subjects, given the nature of audience requirements, but obviously the masala entertainers will also be around, presumably to lead the box-office returns.
Here is an integrated list of films to come in 2021 with their principal announced credits. But for “The Big Bull” and “Bhuj: The Pride of India,” both co-produced by Ajay Devgn, all others are looking at a theatrical release.
The Big Bull (Platform: Disney+Hotstar VIP)
This film is on Harshad Mehta & the Mumbai stock-market. Sadly, the superb web series “Scam 1992” has beaten it to release.
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta & Sohum Shah
Directed by Kookie Gulati
Produced by Ajay Devgn & Anand Pandit
Bhuj: The Pride of India (Platform: Disney+ Hotstar VIP)
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar & Ammy Virk
Written & directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh & Kumar Mangat Pathak
Sooryavanshi
Ranveer Singh plays Simmba, and Ajay Devgn is Singham in Shetty’s first cop-universe film that has been withheld since a year.
Cast: Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif Sp. App.: Ajay Devgn & Ranveer Singh
Directed by Rohit Shetty
Producers: Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions & Cape of Good Films
Maidaan (Oct. 15)
Ajay Devgn plays legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.
Cast: Ajay Devgn & Priyamani
Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma
Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla & Arunava Joy Sengupta
Bhoot Police
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yammi Gautam & Jaaved Jaaferi
Directed by Pavan Kirpalani
Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Akshai Puri & co-produced by Jaya Taurani
Ganapath
Cast: Tiger Shroff
Directed by Vikas Bahl
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh & Jackky Bhagnani.
Thank God
A social comedy with a powerful message.
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra & Rakul Preet Singh
Directed by Indra Kumar
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit & Indra Kumar
Nikamma
Cast: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani & Shirley Setia
Directed by Sabbir Khan
Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions & Sabbir Khan Films.
Aankh Micholi
Cast: Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala & Grusha Kapoor
Directed by Umesh Shukla
Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Umesh Shukla & Ashish Wagh
Sardar Udham Singh
A biopic on the freedom revolutionary of that name.
Cast: Vicky Kaushal
Directed by Shoojit Sircar
Produced by Ronnie Lahiri & Sheel Kumar
Cirkus (Winter 2021)
Rohit Shetty’s interpretation of “A Comedy of Errors”
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez & Varun Sharma
Directed by Rohit Shetty
Produced by T-Series Films & Reliance Entertainment
Bellbottom (Apr. 2, 2021)
Completely shot in Scotland during the pandemic within a few weeks.
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta & Huma Qureshi
Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani
Ravan Leela
Cast: Pratik Gandhi
Directed by Hardik Gajjar
Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen), produced by Hardik Gajjar Films & Backbencher Pictures
Janhit Mein Jaari
A social comedy espousing women.
Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha & Pavail Gulati
Directed by Omung Kumar
Produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal K Lahoti, Bunty Raghav & Shradha Chandavarkar
Om -The Battle Within
Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjana Sanghi
Directed by Kapil Verma.
Produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan & Shaira Khan
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor
Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Pragya Kapoor
Chehre
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty & Siddhanth Kapoor
Directed by Rummy Jafry
Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited
Hindi remake of South blockbuster “Hit”
Cast: Rajkummar Rao
Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu
Produced by Dil Raju & Kuldeep Rathore
Untitled horror film—a remake of the Malayalam Film “Ezra” (Summer 2021)
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta, Manav Kaul & others
Directed by Jay Krishnan
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak & Abhishek Pathak
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani & Tabu
Directed by Anees Bazmee
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, & Krishan Kumar
Shershaah
Biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani
Directed by Vishnuvardhan
Produced by: Hiroo Johar & Karan Johar
Dostana 2
Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan & Lakshya
Directed by Collin D’Cunha
Produced by Hiroo Johar & Karan Johar
Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor & Anil Kapoor
Directed by Raj Mehta
Produced by Hiroo Johar & Karan Johar
Brahmāstra (In Standard format, 3D & IMAX)
Planned as the first film in a trilogy that combines mythology with action across the globe.
Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna & Shah Rukh Khan (Special Appearance)
Directed by Ayan Mukerji
Music: Pritam
Produced by Hiroo Johar & Karan Johar
Shakun Batra’s next
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Panday
Directed by Shakun Batra
Produced by Hiroo Johar & Karan Johar
Satyamev Jayate 2 (May 12)
Cast: John Abraham & Divya Khosla Kumar
Directed by Milap Zaveri
Produced by T-Series & Emmay Entertainment
Looop Lapeta
Cast: Taapsee Pannu & Tahir Raj Bhasin
Directed by Aakash Bhatia
Produced by Sony Pictures Networks India
Bachchan Pandey
On a criminal who wants to be a film star.
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Jacqueline Fernandez
Directed by Farhad Samji
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala
‘83 (March 2021)
Biopic on cricket skipper Kapil Dev and the 1983 World Cup.
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem
Directed by Kabir Khan
Music: Pritam
Produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone & Sajid Nadiadwala.
Jersey
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur & Pankaj Kapur
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri
Produced by Aman Gill & Dil Raju
Laal Singh Chaddha (Christmas 2021)
Hindi remake of “Forrest Gump” to be shot at over 100 locations in India
Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan (Sp. App.), Vijay Sethupathi & Mona Singh
Directed by Advait Chandan
Music: Pritam
Produced by Aamir Khan Productions & Viacom18 Studios.
Rashmi Rocket
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli & Abhishek Banerjee
Directed by Akarsh Khurana
Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand & Pranjal Khanddiya
Atrangi Re (Feb. 14, 2021)
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush
Directed by Aanand L. Rai
Music: A.R. Rahman
Produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions & Cape of Good Films
Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Cast: Ranveer Singh & Shalini Pandey
Director: Divyang Thakkar
Producer: Aditya Chopra & Maneesh Sharma
Bunty Aur Babli 2
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari Wagh
Directed by Varun V. Sharma
Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Produced by Aditya Chopra
RRR
Historical drama set in British times on Indian revolutionaries
Cast: N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt & Olivia Morris
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli
Music: M.M. Kreem
Produced by D. V. V. Danayya
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Mumbai’s red-light area.
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi
Directed and music by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Jayantilal Gada
Radhe—Your Most Wanted Bhai
Cast: Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff & Randeep Hooda
Directed by Prabhudheva
Music: Sajid-Wajid
Produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan & Atul Agnihotri
Antim—The Final Truth
Remake of ZEE5’s Marathi hit “Mulshi Pattern”
Cast: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahiam Makwana
Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar
Produced by Salman Khan Films
Pathan
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia & Salman Khan (Sp. App.)
Directed by Siddharth Anand
Produced by Aditya Chopra
Shamshera
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt
Directed by Karan Malhotra
Music: Mithoon
Produced by Aditya Chopra
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra
Directed by Dibakar Banerjee
Music: Anu Malik
Produced by Aditya Chopra
Animal
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol & Parineeti Chopra
Directed by Sandeep Vanga
Produced by T-Series & Bhadrakali Pictures
Jhund
The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of Slum Soccers. Bachchan plays a professor who motivates the street children to form a football team. The film is facing some litigation.
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar
Directed by Nagraj Manjule
Music: Ajay-Atul
Produced by T-Series, Aatpaat Films & Tandav Films Entertainment
Prithviraj
The film is based on the life of the brave Rajput warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. It is YRF’s first historical ever.
Cast: Akshay Kumar & Manushi Chhillar
Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi
Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Produced by Aditya Chopra
In Bhuj - The Pride Of India he plays another celebrated national hero, squadron leader Vijay Karnik
