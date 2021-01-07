brahmastra

“Brahmastra” starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan will be released in 2021. (Universal Communications photo)

MUMBAI—After the most uncertain year in the 90-year history of Hindi / Indian cinema, we look forward to a scrumptious 2021 with films planned largely for theatrical release. Many have big stars and are daring subjects, given the nature of audience requirements, but obviously the masala entertainers will also be around, presumably to lead the box-office returns.

Here is an integrated list of films to come in 2021 with their principal announced credits. But for “The Big Bull” and “Bhuj: The Pride of India,” both co-produced by Ajay Devgn, all others are looking at a theatrical release.

The Big Bull (Platform: Disney+Hotstar VIP)

This film is on Harshad Mehta & the Mumbai stock-market. Sadly, the superb web series “Scam 1992” has beaten it to release.

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta & Sohum Shah

Directed by Kookie Gulati

Produced by Ajay Devgn & Anand Pandit

Bhuj: The Pride of India (Platform: Disney+ Hotstar VIP)

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar & Ammy Virk

Written & directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh & Kumar Mangat Pathak

Sooryavanshi

Ranveer Singh plays Simmba, and Ajay Devgn is Singham in Shetty’s first cop-universe film that has been withheld since a year.

Cast: Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif Sp. App.: Ajay Devgn & Ranveer Singh

Directed by Rohit Shetty

Producers: Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions & Cape of Good Films

Maidaan (Oct. 15)

Ajay Devgn plays legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Cast: Ajay Devgn & Priyamani

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla & Arunava Joy Sengupta

Bhoot Police

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yammi Gautam & Jaaved Jaaferi

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani

Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Akshai Puri & co-produced by Jaya Taurani

Ganapath

Cast: Tiger Shroff

Directed by Vikas Bahl

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh & Jackky Bhagnani.

Thank God

A social comedy with a powerful message.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra & Rakul Preet Singh

Directed by Indra Kumar

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit & Indra Kumar

Nikamma

Cast: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani & Shirley Setia

Directed by Sabbir Khan

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions & Sabbir Khan Films.

Aankh Micholi

Cast: Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala & Grusha Kapoor

Directed by Umesh Shukla

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Umesh Shukla & Ashish Wagh

Sardar Udham Singh

A biopic on the freedom revolutionary of that name.

Cast: Vicky Kaushal

Directed by Shoojit Sircar

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri & Sheel Kumar

Cirkus (Winter 2021)

Rohit Shetty’s interpretation of “A Comedy of Errors”

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez & Varun Sharma

Directed by Rohit Shetty

Produced by T-Series Films & Reliance Entertainment

Bellbottom (Apr. 2, 2021)

Completely shot in Scotland during the pandemic within a few weeks.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta & Huma Qureshi

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani

Ravan Leela

Cast: Pratik Gandhi

Directed by Hardik Gajjar

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen), produced by Hardik Gajjar Films & Backbencher Pictures

Janhit Mein Jaari

A social comedy espousing women.

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha & Pavail Gulati

Directed by Omung Kumar

Produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal K Lahoti, Bunty Raghav & Shradha Chandavarkar

Om -The Battle Within

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjana Sanghi

Directed by Kapil Verma.

Produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan & Shaira Khan

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor

Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Pragya Kapoor

Chehre

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty & Siddhanth Kapoor

Directed by Rummy Jafry

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited

Hindi remake of South blockbuster “Hit”

Cast: Rajkummar Rao

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu

Produced by Dil Raju & Kuldeep Rathore

Untitled horror film—a remake of the Malayalam Film “Ezra” (Summer 2021)

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta, Manav Kaul & others

Directed by Jay Krishnan

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak & Abhishek Pathak

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani & Tabu

Directed by Anees Bazmee

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, & Krishan Kumar

Shershaah

Biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani

Directed by Vishnuvardhan

Produced by: Hiroo Johar & Karan Johar

Dostana 2

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan & Lakshya

Directed by Collin D’Cunha

Produced by Hiroo Johar & Karan Johar

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor & Anil Kapoor

Directed by Raj Mehta

Produced by Hiroo Johar & Karan Johar

Brahmāstra (In Standard format, 3D & IMAX)

Planned as the first film in a trilogy that combines mythology with action across the globe.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna & Shah Rukh Khan (Special Appearance)

Directed by Ayan Mukerji

Music: Pritam

Produced by Hiroo Johar & Karan Johar

Shakun Batra’s next

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Panday

Directed by Shakun Batra

Produced by Hiroo Johar & Karan Johar

Satyamev Jayate 2 (May 12)

Cast: John Abraham & Divya Khosla Kumar

Directed by Milap Zaveri

Produced by T-Series & Emmay Entertainment

Looop Lapeta

Cast: Taapsee Pannu & Tahir Raj Bhasin

Directed by Aakash Bhatia

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks India

Bachchan Pandey

On a criminal who wants to be a film star.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Jacqueline Fernandez

Directed by Farhad Samji

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala

‘83 (March 2021)

Biopic on cricket skipper Kapil Dev and the 1983 World Cup.

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem

Directed by Kabir Khan

Music: Pritam

Produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone & Sajid Nadiadwala.

Jersey

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur & Pankaj Kapur

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri

Produced by Aman Gill & Dil Raju

Laal Singh Chaddha (Christmas 2021)

Hindi remake of “Forrest Gump” to be shot at over 100 locations in India

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan (Sp. App.), Vijay Sethupathi & Mona Singh

Directed by Advait Chandan

Music: Pritam

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions & Viacom18 Studios.

Rashmi Rocket

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli & Abhishek Banerjee

Directed by Akarsh Khurana

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand & Pranjal Khanddiya

Atrangi Re (Feb. 14, 2021)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush

Directed by Aanand L. Rai

Music: A.R. Rahman

Produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions & Cape of Good Films

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Cast: Ranveer Singh & Shalini Pandey

Director: Divyang Thakkar

Producer: Aditya Chopra & Maneesh Sharma

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari Wagh

Directed by Varun V. Sharma

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Produced by Aditya Chopra

RRR

Historical drama set in British times on Indian revolutionaries

Cast: N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt & Olivia Morris

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli

Music: M.M. Kreem

Produced by D. V. V. Danayya

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Mumbai’s red-light area.

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi

Directed and music by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Jayantilal Gada

Radhe—Your Most Wanted Bhai

Cast: Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff & Randeep Hooda

Directed by Prabhudheva

Music: Sajid-Wajid

Produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan & Atul Agnihotri

Antim—The Final Truth

Remake of ZEE5’s Marathi hit “Mulshi Pattern”

Cast: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahiam Makwana

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar

Produced by Salman Khan Films

Pathan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia & Salman Khan (Sp. App.)

Directed by Siddharth Anand

Produced by Aditya Chopra

Shamshera

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt

Directed by Karan Malhotra

Music: Mithoon

Produced by Aditya Chopra

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee

Music: Anu Malik

Produced by Aditya Chopra

Animal

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol & Parineeti Chopra

Directed by Sandeep Vanga

Produced by T-Series & Bhadrakali Pictures

Jhund

The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of Slum Soccers. Bachchan plays a professor who motivates the street children to form a football team. The film is facing some litigation.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar

Directed by Nagraj Manjule

Music: Ajay-Atul

Produced by T-Series, Aatpaat Films & Tandav Films Entertainment

Prithviraj

The film is based on the life of the brave Rajput warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. It is YRF’s first historical ever.

Cast: Akshay Kumar & Manushi Chhillar

Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Produced by Aditya Chopra

