MUMBAI — January is half-done. The stupendous success of “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” sets the tone for a great year of great rewards for great content. With less than 25 percent of its co-release’s collection—the screen ratio was not as less, it is clear that “Chhapaak” did not even take off, and it would have only done marginally better had Deepika Padukone ill-advisedly (a mammoth blunder from the film’s PR) not visited JNU.
Next week will witness the second clash of the year in “Street Dancer 3D”—the second production of T-Series after “Tanhaji,” also the second 3D film this month, and a dance musical to boot with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi—with the earthy “Panga” that is directed by the redoubtable Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is likely to be Kangana Ranaut’s first hit since 2015.
Come Jan. 31, we will see Himesh Reshammiya return as composer-singer and hero (in a dual role) in “Happy Hardy And Heer.” The film will be contesting with the Saif Ali Khan-Tabu-Alaia Furniturewala in the Nitin Kakkar-directed “Jawaani Jaaneman.”
So what are we set to watch in the rest of the year? Here’s a sneak peek.
February:
February begins with the gritty “Shikara,” Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s first Hindi directorial in 13 years, which is on the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave their home state in millions under the previous regime 20 years ago. On Feb. 7, it will take on “Malang,” a hot proposition right now, which has Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur as a new romantic pair in a cast led by Anil Kapoor. For Mohit Suri, the man behind many hits, it is a major chance to regain his reputation after two major flops.
The week after that will see “Love Aaj Kal,” Imtiaz Ali’s sequel in spirit to his 2009 film of the same name—which has been made possible by the a passage of over a decade—film titles, unless re-registered, can be used for a new film after a decade! Original hero Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan co-stars with Kartik Aaryan, with Pritam once again doing the music. The film with an interesting trailer spans a love story from 1990 to 2020.
Feb. 21 will see “Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship” produced by Karan Johar and featuring Bhumi Pednekar with Vicky Kaushal. This is Johar’s first foray into horror and the first of a proposed series. A co-release of substance will be “Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan,” another sequel, that will feature Ayushmann Khurrana as a gay with Jitendra Rao as his co-star. This week will thus see a double bill for Pednekar, who makes a cameo in this film after playing the lead in the original. The month will end with “Thappad,” said to be a story about gender equality, starring Taapsee Pannu and being directed by Anubhav Sinha.
March begins with the third installment of the action franchise, “Baaghi 3” featuring Tiger Shroff with Shraddha Kapoor, who was in the first film, with a cameo by Disha Patani who did the sequel. Fans of Shroff, as always, are likely to go ballistic over his first release after “War.”
It is thus likely to be fruitful month at the box-office with Dharma Productions’ biopic on the Kargil woman pilot “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” featuring Janhvi Kapoor in her second release (March 13), T-Series’ and Maddock Films’ “Angrezi Medium” featuring Irrfan Khan in his comeback film, with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Homi Adajania directs the T-Series and Maddock Films co-production and sequel to “Hindi Medium.”
The month will end with the grand “Sooryavanshi,” India’s first introduction to a desi cop universe, featuring a new ace anti-terrorist cop in Akshay Kumar in the title-role, with significant cameos by Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. Katrina Kaif plays the female lead in this Rohit Shetty action extravaganza, which is expected to take the highest initial ever for a Hindi film.
April:
April will see another biggie, Kabir Khan’s “’83,” which narrates the saga of India’s first World Cup win cricket in 1983 at London. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone is his on-screen wife, and an ensemble of good actors play other cricketers. Pritam scores music.
Amitabh Bachchan has two releases in two weeks this month: Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo” with Ayushmann Khurrana (his second appearance this year and his return to his first director) that releases Apr. 17 and “Chehre” with Emraan Hashmi, a thriller, that releases Apr. 24.
In that second week, it will be Bachchan vs. Bachchan as “Chehre” will take on his son Abhishek Bachchan’s ensemble movie, “Ludo,” featuring Rajkummar Rao, “Dangal” heroines Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur. This Anurag Basu action comedy is almost a quickie from him, considering the time he spent on his last two films “Barfi!” and “Jagga Jasoos.” Pritam scores music.
May:
This ‘may’ (pun intended) be another big month for Hindi cinema. The first to take off will be David Dhawan’s 45th film in 31 years and a reboot of his own “Coolie No. 1” with the same title. Varun Dhawan will co-star with Sara Ali Khan. May 8 will see a triangular contest of sorts between “Shakuntala,” the world-renowned Maths whiz Shakuntala Devi biopic featuring Vidya Balan, the thriller “The Girl On The Train” and Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut “Dil Bechara” featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, newcomer Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan
“The Girl…” is an official remake of the 2016 Hollywood film of the same name, which was based on British author Paula Hawkins' novel, also named the same! Parineeti plays an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation.
As Eid falls on May 22, we get Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy with Kiara Advani, “Laxmmi Bomb,” in which he plays a transgender, and the ubiquitous Salman Khan-Eid release in “Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai.” The latter Prabhudeva-directed quickie, reportedly inspired by a Korean film, was launched just recently to make it for Eid and has Disha Patani opposite Khan again. And with both films expected to do well, it is a foregone conclusion that no movie will open in the following week!
June:
June will see yet another underworld saga from Sanjay Gupta in “Mumbai Saga” featuring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty, and 26th will see the tri-lingual Jayalalithaa biopic “Thalavi,” featuring Kangana Ranaut as the star and one-time Tamil Nadu CM, the rest of the month has smaller films.
Kiara Advani after “Laxmmi Bomb” will feature in “Indoo Ki Jawani” with Aditya Seal, and Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey will star in the action drama “Kaahli Peeli.” Finally, Shilpa Shetty makes a comeback in the Abhimanyu Dassani-Shirley Setia film “Nikamma.”
To be continued…
