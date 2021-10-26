MUMBAI — It has always been so since October 24, 1978, when “Karz” starring Rishi Kapoor was launched by Subhash Ghai as a producer for the first time under his production banner, Mukta Arts, named after his wife, Mukta on their wedding anniversary. "Karz" went on to become a classic.
Again, on Oct. 24, 1982, Ghai launched Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri in the musical, “Hero,” establishing Mukta Arts as a private limited company and turning it into one of the top production banners, followed by the the launch of several blockbusters, each on the same date.
Since then, Oct. 24 has become a red-letter day for Ghai and even the Hindi film industry, with everyone keen to know about the next launch by Mukta Arts Ltd., which also introduced several stars.
This year, the team at Mukta Arts Ltd. celebrated its 43rd anniversary with a simple ‘havan’ ceremony at ISKCON, Mumbai along with the announcement of the completion of their current film, “36 Farmhouse,” which is a comedy drama featuring the meeting of migrants with a rich family during the lockdown. As part of the anniversary celebration, Mukta Arts Ltd. also announced the theatre release of their Marathi sports film, “Vijeta,” starring Subodh Bhave and Pooja Sawant on Dec. 3.The celebration was attended by several well-wishers including Jackie Shroff, Amol Parashar, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, Kumar Taurani and Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries Ltd., Manmohan Shetty, directors Anees Bazmee, Satish Kaushik, Karan Razdan and others.
The only part missing at the celebration was the announcement of the launch of a new film. When asked, Ghai revealed to his friends that the team at Mukta Arts Ltd. has finalized a wonderful script based on the story of a reformist jailer and his five young terrible prisoners of today. Jackie Shroff will play the pivotal role as a jailer in this unusual jail-based film to be produced by Mukta Arts Ltd. and Zee Studios.
Mukta Arts Ltd. is also planning to step into producing web series for small screens along with feature films for the big screen.
