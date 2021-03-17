MUMBAI—Filmmaker Subhash Ghai got nostalgic on a throwback picture. “It was a special day for me in 1992, harmonizing with six stars while filming a song “ Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe” on communal harmony. It was also special as I had two kids who I predicted would be future stars and yes, so they are today…Tiger Shroff and Sonam Kapoor!”
The unique number sung by an ensemble of singers was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and written by Javed Akhtar. It features Aamir Khan (Udit Narayan), Salman Khan (Mohammed Aziz), Mammooty (Udit Narayan) and Prosenjit (Jolly Mukherjee) in their only song where they lip-synched an L-P composition. Manhar Udhas led the singers. The music is on Tips.
Govinda, Rishi Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor as a kid, Naseeruddin Shah, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Rasik Dave and Sachin can also be seen in the song from pan-Indian cinema.
(0) comments
