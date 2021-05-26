MUMBAI — Besides a brief tweet, filmmaker Subhash Ghai sent this correspondent touching WhatsApp message May 25, the 23rd death anniversary of his friend and associate Laxmikant of the music duo, Laxmikant-Pyarelal.
His WhatsApp read: “MY TRIBUTE TO UNPARALLELED
LAXMIKANT of Laxmikant Pyarelal
Today I miss One of my dearest partner in cinema music world. We spent 20 years together on love n fight n emotional relationship. My complaining mood wud just drop into ZERO when he wud put his fingers on his harmonium n start singing his composition for me as heaven.
He wud disarm me every time with his super talent.
LAXMIKANT is still alive for me for the whole world as well with a tag ‘FOR EVER’
Subhash Ghai.”
The message is punctuated with some reverential and happy emojis.
Ghai’s association with the composer and his partner providentially began with a song. In “Taqdeer” (1967), produced by Rajshri Productions, Ghai, making his debut as an actor, strumming a guitar, was part of the popular song, “Aaiye Bahaar Ko Hum Baant Le.” The 14-film (see Below) association ended 28 years later after Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the songs for “Trimurti.” In between, Ghai made his singing debut with Laxmikant in his directorial, “Meri Jung” in the song, “Jhoom Le Ghoom Le.” And beginning with the 1980 “Karz,” Ghai made a cameo in every film, almost always during a song.
Ghai also had a special song, “Saara Bharat Yeh Kahe / Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe” composed by L-P for a special video, “Pyaara Bharat Yeh Kahe” that he made after the Babri riots, and filmed on top stars from across the nation.
The Ghai-L-P association:
As character artiste
Taqdeer (1967)
Naatak (1976)
As story writer
Yaari Dushmuni (1980)
As story writer & presenter
Uttar Dakshin (1987)
As director-writer
Gautam Govinda (1979)
Krodhi (1981)
Ram Lakhan (1989—home production)
As director-singer
Meri Jung (1985)
As writer-producer
Trimurti (1995)
As writer-producer-director
Karz (1980—home production)
Hero (1983)
Karma (1986)
Saudagar (1991)
Khal-Nayak (1993)
