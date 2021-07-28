MUMBAI — All set to make his debut with the web series titled “Inspector Avinash” produced and directed by Neeraj Pathak, Zohaeb Farooqui is excited about his entry into showbiz. He is the nephew of filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his father is Raju Farooqui, but Zohaeb shares that the family is particular that he would have to carve his own niche in the industry through his hard work and talent.
“I had a fun and chilled childhood like any other kid. My dad Raju Farooqui is a producer for Mukta Arts and Subhash Ghai is my uncle. In spite of belonging to a filmy family I had a very normal upbringing,” he says.
Farooqui has been motivated by his uncle to take up acting as a profession. “He encouraged me to get into acting. He told me to never ever give up and work hard enough to attract success. Career is not just about getting success but also retaining it,” adds the debutant, whose all time favorite Subhash Ghai film is “Pardes,” says the actor. He loves both the story and the beautiful songs in this Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhary starrer.
Ask if he visited any of the filmmaker’s sets as a child and he replies, “Yes, I have visited many of his sets. I’m not able to recollect any specific or memorable incident that had happened back then. But I remember chilling around, playing with people and having Pepsi.”
Having literally grown up in the industry, sharing about his impression of this space and what his father told him, he says, “All is not glamour here. You need to work very hard to make it big. It’s a beautiful creative industry and a lot of people’s dreams are attached to it. But there’s more to it than what meets the eye. When I decided to take the plunge, my father advised me to never waste producers’ time and money. He told me to work hard on my craft and remain humble throughout.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.