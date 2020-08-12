MUMBAI — Said Subhash Ghai, “I am amused reading this news. Mahima and I are very good friends till date, and are still in touch through messages. She is a very nice and mature woman of today. She recently shared how she gets welcomed at every event with a song from “Pardes”—“I Love My India,” even after 23 years.
“Yes, there was a small conflict in 1997 after the release of “Pardes,” which became a blockbuster and for which she even got the Filmfare award for Best Debut. My company did send her a show-cause notice for flouting a clause in our agreement.
“The media and industry reacted in a big way and so I withdrew and canceled her contract with Mukta Arts. After three years, she came to me with her family and apologized for her impulsive reaction. I forgave her and thereafter we became friends again. She is jovial, good person, I trust. She must be right in feeling that she was bullied when asked by someone. Actually, I admire her great gesture when she did a guest appearance in a song in my last film “Kaanchi” in 2015.
“I guess we do get entertained with the smallest of an old tiff, which is normal in the course of life in showbiz.”
Now what was it that prompted the showman to say all this? It was Chaudhry’s statement to a portal, bollywoodhungama.com. She has stated. “I was bullied by Mr. Subhash Ghai. He even took me to court and wanted me to cancel my first show. It was quite stressful.”
“He sent a message to all the producers that nobody should work with me! If you pick up one of the issues of Trade Guide magazine in 1998 or 1999, there was an ad that he had given, which stated that if anybody wanted to work with me, that person would have to contact him.” (Strange, “Pardes” was released in 1997 and a few films of her had already released by then!)
Chaudhry had further added, “Otherwise, it would be a breach of contract. However, there was no such contract that said that I had to seek his permission. Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan (who never worked with her.) and Rajkumar Santoshi were the only four people who stood by me. They all told me to stay strong. David Dhawan called and told me that, ‘Don’t worry and don’t let him bully you.’ Apart from these four people, I didn’t receive a call from anyone else.”
She added that Ram Gopal Varma had signed her for “Satya” and that just two days before the shoot, she was dropped. “He didn’t even have the decency to call me or my manager and inform me. I learned from the press that he had begun shooting without me. I had already given interviews stating that I would be shooting for “Satya” in a week. I am sure if I was from the industry, I wouldn’t have been bullied so much. But you have to stand up and fight.”
All we have to add is that none of Ghai’s other protégés have ever complained of anything like this, and all were outsiders.
