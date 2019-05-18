MUMBAI—Subhash Ghai, founder and director, congratulated the students of his music school at Whistling Woods international for composing the song “Desh Ke Liye” and its music video to inspire voters. He also thanked Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan for their appearances in the videos, which are of different lengths.
The Election Commission of India had agreed to broadcast them all over to inspire voters. Ghai has written the lyrics and handled the creatives.
Watch the videos here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.