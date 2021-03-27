MUMBAI—Mukta Arts under Mukta Searchlight Films and Zee Studios announced signing Amol Parashar for their next project “36 Farmhouse.”
Speaking on the actor, Subhash Ghai said, “I am very impressed with this new breed of actor. Amol read our script in one go as if he had written it. I am really impressed by this new star and congratulations to him on signing our film as lead. It is a comedy thriller that will go on floors very soon. We will be announcing the other cast shortly. Wait and watch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.