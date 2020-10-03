MUMBAI — Subhash Ghai has come out with a 30-minute "Docu Drama" in his short film "Gandhi: A Perspective," in which a 16 year-old boy throws seven questions on Mahatma Gandhi to his uncle, played by Manoj Bajpayee.
The film was shown on Doordarshan Bharati Oct. 2, Gandhi's birth anniversary. Said Ghai, "It was a big challenge for me to write and direct this short film. It was shot with my team."
The students of WWI (Whistling Woods International) have also come out with a music video as a tribute the Father of the Nation. This can be seen at https://youtu.be/PeP8vD6VMyM
