MUMBAI — It is no news that Sudhanshu Pandey is a fabulous singer, and many actors and actresses over the years have sung in their movies, some even singing for other artistes, but Pandey has begun his singer innings with a TV show.
In a recent episode of his hit serial, “Anupamaa,” the actor has sung the 1983 classic “Neele Neele Ambar Par” from “Kalaakaar” in his own voice, and he stated that he truly relished the moment.
However, this is not the first time that he sang in the popular TV show, though this was his individual debut. Earlier, during the “Rakhi” celebration sequence, the entire cast recorded a song in their own voices. Pandey says, “I think it’s only natural for people to connect more with the actors when they are singing in their own voices. It just makes it more endearing. It makes it more relatable, and I think it works beautifully well.”
“It is always fun when an artiste or a singer has to sing and entertain the audience. For me it was again one of those moments when I really enjoyed singing, because people like to see me sing, so I think it was a great opportunity to entertain my co- actors as well," he added.
Asked if the song was his choice, he said, “The song was a joint sort of a decision. There were few options and I said this would be the best and my creative head also agreed and told me, ‘Let’s do this because it’s going to get our feelings.’ Plus, it’s a very beautiful song and very soothing to the ears.” The song is composed by Kalyanji-Anandji and written by Indeevar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.