MUMBAI—No Spain, no gain, seems to be Shah Rukh Khan’s mantra now. After adapting the film “Invisible Guest” as “Badla,” under his production banner, he is now planning to adapt “Money Heist,” a Spanish show, as his next film. Trouble is, the plot is quite similar to his production “Happy New Year,” which did only average business.
Suhana Khan, like father Shah Rukh Khan, has made her screen debut outside the big screen – in the short film “The Gray Part of Blue” directed by college pal Theodore Gimeno, which has been filmed when she was studying in Sussex.
And yes, even Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan seems ready for the camera if a photo-shoot with her buddy Kanika Jhamtani is anything to go by.
Anil Kapoor, who recently praised ace Olympian shooter Abhinav Bindra as a mentor for youngsters, is playing Bindra’s reel father in his biopic that stars son Harshvardhan Kapoor as Bindra.
After the aborted “Crack,” Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey are collaborating on their fifth patriotic drama after “Baby” and his productions “Rustom,” “Naam Shabana” and “Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.” The film is inspired by the career highlights of Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor in the current government.
For some strange reason, Mrunal Thakur, who has worked ONLY with Hrithik Roshan in “Super 30” and John Abraham in “Batla House,” says they are “the hottest names in Bollywood today.” Why is she so impressionable, we wonder?
The winner of “Nach Baliye 9” produced by Salman Khan, has an unusual prize waiting: he or she will get a song in “Dabangg 3!”
After the removal of J & K’s special status, over 50 producers have rushed to register titles like “Article 370” and “Article 35A.”
As he did not want Nora Fatehi to be just an item girl, director Nikkhil Advani chalked out a special role for her in “Batla House,” and actually did acting and dialogue workshops with her.
Sanjay Dutt has already brought the rights of his father’s classic acting vehicle “Padosan,” from a leading distribution company.
Jacqueline Fernandez has let on that she watched three Hindi films that made her want to act here: “Asoka” (2001), “Devdas” (2004) and “Black” (2005). Since the last two were Sanjay Leela Bhansali epics, she declares that it his movies that made her want to come here. Do we sense a feeler?
Karan Johar’s Takht,” featuring Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, will take off with a start-to-finish schedule in February. Meanwhile, acting workshops will be conducted.
Apart from “going bald,” Taapsee Pannu is ready to do anything for a role!
Lyricist Sameer Anjaan and composer Himesh Reshammiya come together, after almost eight years, before which they had a hit-streak, in Tips Films’ next with Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam. The caper marks the debut of Haroon Mirza, Aziz Mirza’s son, as director.
By now, Shah Rukh Khan has completed two web series, “Bard Of Blood” starring Emraan Hashmi, and the horror drama featuring Aahama Kumra that is titled “Betaal.”
Vicky Kaushal turned chef for the Indian Army, glad that he was “making rotis for the first time in his life” for our bravehearts.
Tabu and Saif Ali Khan co-star after 20 years (“Biwi No.1” and “Hum Saath Saath Hain” – the former not romantically) in “Jawani Jaaneman,” his home production, that also marks the debut of Alaia F as his daughter. In real life, she is the daughter of one-time actress Pooja Bedi.
Kirti Kulhari joins Parineeti Chopra in the adaptation of “The Girl On The Train.”
She left films 20 years ago, but she is now back and wishes to do films, as Kalpana Iyer, the “Rambha Ho” and “Hari Om Hari” girl, expressed on her social media.
Shraddha Kapoor will play an air-hostess in “Baaghi 3.” She had been a part of the first film.
Ajay Devgan’s production will feature Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz. The two come together in “Bol Bachchan” in 2012, but this time Devgn is not acting. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and is a real-life drama of events between 1990 and 2000 that changed India’s financial fabric.
