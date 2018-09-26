Music: Anu Malik
Lyrics: Varun Grover & Anu Malik
One thing is clear from “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” and last year’s “Begum Jaan” – Anu Malik is getting into deep terrain, giving his music what it did not have much of earlier – an intense semi-classical and longer lasting flavor. It’s not just the basic composition but also the nuances and the orchestration, though thanks to the modern trend of smallness of sound, the orchestra is limited. Malik takes care of the structure, and the smoothness with which the ‘antaras’ come back to the ‘mukhdas’ is admirable.
The only flipside is that lyricist Varun Grover gets into too-pure Hindi mode. We have had giants like Pradeep, Pandit Narendra Sharma, Neeraj and Indeevar who wrote in chaste Hindi all through, putting in that rare word or phrase that either made us ask around for its meaning or where the explanation was clear and obvious in the context of the audio. Grover does this once (actually many times) too much and makes this score a 2018 version of “Kill/Dil” – great compositions and obscure lyrics as a rule. Coincidentally that was also a YRF film!
Yes, Grover gets into Gulzar-ian mode, complete with a couple of colloquial or clever catchphrases, and too many rare words. As an A-level Hindi student myself in the formative years, I too had to leap into searching for meanings many times. The average listener would not bother or have the patience. AND, as is fundamental worldwide in vocal music, it is the LYRICS that make any song live on. To digress again, “Kill/Dil” remains one of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s finest-ever music scores. But its shelf-life and repute have been killed for good by the overzealous lyrics.
To sum up, And Malik makes “Sui Dhaaga” decidedly rank among his best post-peak scores. But the lyrics, undoubtedly meaningful and far from mundane or mediocre, suffer from a scholarly or highbrow approach that reduces pan-Indian appeal – by which I mean being understood and hence liked by people who do give more than just a damn for the words! These are the souls who do not want to hear or savor a song only because it is trendy at the time to listen to it, or if they can dance to it!
The album opens with the populist “Chaav Laaga” (Ronkini Gupta-Papon), which at superficial listening sounds like a reprise of “Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” also sung by Papon, written by Grover, composed by Malik for the Aditya Chopra-Sharat Katariya-Maneesh Sharma film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha.” But in fact, the only commonalities are the singer and the classical feel and pure Hindi lingo.
On its own merits, it is a delectable composition, immensely well-sung and with pleasing raag-based nuances that act as attention-getting “extras.”
Yes, the first line in the earlier song was obviously simpler and thus more popular!
“Khatar Patar” (also by Papon) is an actually catchier song with some attention-getting lyrics along with the heavy stuff. Papon is magnificent in his understanding of the music and lyrical needs, though we do think that he sounds (or is made to?) a tad like Bhupinder Singh!
The title-song “Sui Dhaaga” is to Divya Kumar what “Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” was to Papon three years ago – his career-finest song to date. Kumar meets the challenge superbly, especially in the semi-classical intricacies and the higher octaves that still remain mellifluous.
“Sab Badhiya Hai,” a promo song whose basic ‘mukhda’ was composed by Malik on the spot and live on a music reality show, based on this tag-line told to him, is sung by Sukhwinder Singh with gusto. Here is a song that at first two listens sounds very ordinary, and then grows on you. Of course, it is not brilliant, but to his credit, Grover adds some weighty lyrics in this seemingly flippant song.
Over then to the stunner, the song that for me, as of now, is by far the best song I have heard in 2018 – “Tu Hi Aham” (Ronkini Gupta). Gupta has a voice that is somewhat similar to Shreya Ghoshal’s, but maybe that’s the Bengali element! Yes, once again the lyrics are far from simple, which we all know are actually difficult to write!) – check “Jhooth ke deeve naache/Jhootha bane malanga/Mukti jo yeh chaahe/To maare moh adanga.” But Malik’s surreal composition and Gupta’s singing still takes the song to the level of the sublime, carting me into the realm of intense admiration for beautiful creations like these, and their creators.
The use of the ‘komal’ notes in the second line of the ‘mukhda’ and in the subsequently matching cross-lines is the gooseflesh-inducing killer that Gupta navigates with envious ease. If Malik can create such a song and this entire soundtrack, 41 years after entering the field and despite being prolific, he is doubtlessly the genius I always knew he was. For this is what being a full-blooded Hindi film composer must be! And it is proved now beyond doubt too, that quality has NOTHING to do with quantity of work and is connected only to talent, intrinsic versatility and commitment! Remember, the man composed the totally different “Gold Tamba” (“Batti Gul Mewter Chalu”) just a few weeks ago!
Some half-baked listeners had told me that this music is a watered down version or a wannabe reprise of “Dum Lagake Haisha.” Now, that is like calling “Tridev” (1989) the film being called a watered-down reprise of “Vishwatma” (1992)!
Rating: 4/5
