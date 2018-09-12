MUMBAI — Actress Anushka Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film, “Sui Dhaaga,” said that her film is a full-on family entertainer.
Sharma was interacting with the media at the launch of Times’ Green Ganesha along with her co-actor Varun Dhawan Sept. 11 here.
“Sui Dhaaga” is based on the ‘Make in India’ campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country’s indigenous textile industries.
Talking about subject of the film, Sharma said, “Our country has produced amazing entrepreneurs over the years. I think start-up and entrepreneurship is a big deal over here and we have celebrated that in the film.”
“Our characters in this film didn’t have the opportunities but they had lot of talent and the kind of struggle our characters go through to achieve their goal is truly an inspiring story,” she said.
The “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” actor said she feels everyone has experienced struggles in their lives.
“I believe every individual will connect with this film because we all have experienced struggle in our lives. People will also relate with each character of the film, be it parents, husband or wife in the film. I think this film is a full-on family entertainer,” she said. “It’s very emotional yet funny film and along with that we have tried to give strong message through the film.”
“Sui Dhaaga: Made in India” is a comedy-drama film directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films.
It stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release Sept. 28.
