MUMBAI—Varun Dhawan’s and Anushka Sharma’s 2018 film “Sui Dhaaga - Made in India” has been selected in the competition category at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival’s The Belt and Road Film Week. “Sui Dhaaga” is the only Indian film in competition in this category.
A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, "Sui Dhaaga" had won huge critical acclaim as it narrates the story of an innocent village couple, Mauji and Mamta, who dream big and want to start their own business together.
“Sui Dhaaga – Made in India” had also brought together the National Award-winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their super hit “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” with another National award winner, Anu Malik common to both films.
Sharma said, “The story is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of local artisans in India. An engaging tale about self-reliance seen through a young couple’s determination against all odds, we believe this very human theme has universal appeal across the globe. I eagerly look forward to the audience response at a platform as prestigious as The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week.”
The actors of the film too are ecstatic with this announcement. Dhawan said, “The film was made with a lot of heart and is a story about a working-class man who fights for self-respect. I’m hoping the film wins hearts in this festival as well and they like our made-in-India film.”
Anushka Sharma added, “This was an incredible story of human triumph, and I’m certain that its universal storyline has the potential to appeal to audiences across the globe. It is quite special that our film has been selected in the competition category at The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week, which indicates that power of good content can cut across language and cultures.”
The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week begins June 15 and will host some of the most eclectic and applauded films from across the world.
