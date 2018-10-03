MUMBAI— From “Student Of The Year” to “Sui Dhaaga - Made In India,” actor Varun Dhawan has given consistent successes at the box-office. It has been six years since he has entered films and is already one of the most successful actors of his generation.
Having acted in 11 films till now, Varun has given only successes and (mostly) hits as solo hero, the early 2018 film “October” being the exception that proves this rule, though there is a lobby that says it also recovered investment. If that IS true, it is all thanks to Dhawan, who is the biggest draw among his contemporaries.
Dhawan’s only other films that did not see a proper return of investment were “Dilwale” with Shah Rukh Khan as senior hero and his brother Rohit Dhawan’s “Dishoom” that had John Abraham heading the cast. Once again, the latter film has been termed a “breakeven” movie.
With five 100-crore films in his bag of 11 releases (“ABCD 2,” “Dilwale,” “Dishoom,” “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” and “Judwaa 2”) he has established a rare record that percentage of releases-wise ranks next only to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan today.
The actor continues to rule the box-office and receive rave reviews for his latest release that has proved a self-reliant hit (like its theme) and had an outstanding Monday in India with nett collections at Rs.7 crore. This is called passing the “Monday (4th day) test” with flying colors, as the film opened on Friday with Rs 8.6 crore, showing that the footfalls on Monday were almost the same if not slightly more, as ticket rates go down on day 4.
Universally loved, the film’s total collection is now at Rs. 43.60 crore nett until Monday, with Tuesday figures likely to be, as per our guesstimate, at a minimum Rs. 9 crore, as it is a National holiday for Gandhi Jayanti.
With its beautiful and positive story of love, entrepreneurship and equality, and superb music by Anu Malik, the YRF family entertainer is riding on good to better reviews from critics and positive audience word-of-mouth.
The film brings together National Award-winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their hit “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” in 2015. Anushka Sharma has also added another feather in her cap after “PK,” “Sultan” and “Sanju.”
