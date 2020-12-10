MUMBAI—Content creators will agree that experimentation with narratives has peaked this year. Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group, in collaboration Vistas Media Capital, have joined hands for the third edition of Critics’ Choice Awards 2020, which has curated a series of panel discussions and video nuggets relevant to content creators in the entertainment industry. Two such special discussions shed light on the dynamics of short films and the rise of web series.
Sujoy Ghosh, Indian film director, producer, and screenwriter, Bhawana Somaaya, senior journalist and film critic and Saibal Chatterjee, film critic, were the panelists deliberating on the trend of short films and the discussion was moderated by Stutee Ghosh.
Kicking off the conversation, Ghosh said, “It took me six years to get my head wrapped around short films. I just couldn’t figure out how to tell a story in 12 minutes. How do you start? How do you get the middle and an end to a short film? What was really confusing me was the question of why do I want to make a short film? What is the necessity? When you’re making a short film, you have to not only look at the content but at the way it is delivered.”
In a separate conversation about web series, filmmaker Jha says, “2020 has been revolutionary. We have seen the medium of OTT sort of giving us the exhibition of feature films and web series. Having made feature films all my life, I found that web series gives you the latitude to be able to indulge in each and every character subplots and make them into important plots and spread your story. At the same time, each capsule has to be engaging, has to entertain.”
The third edition of Critics’ Choice Awards is packed with surprises as it sets out to recognize shorts, series and films on the same stage and to honor talent, artistes and technicians in feature films, web series and short films across all Indian languages. The winners of last year include illustrious names including Vijay Sethupathi, Ranveer Singh, Shefali Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Mammootty, Nani and Samantha Prabhu among others. The award ceremony to come will unfold virtually and the dates will be announced soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.