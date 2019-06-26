MUMBAI—“Typewriter,” Netflix’s new mystery series, is set to premiere July 19 as the next edition to its diverse slate of original Indian content. Directed by ace filmmaker, producer and screenwriter Sujoy Ghosh, this mystery-thriller series promises to be a binge-worthy ride of the chronicles surrounding the haunted Bardez Villa.
Filmed on location in Goa, the series features Paulami Ghosh, Samir Kochar and Purab Kohli in lead roles, and the ghost-hunters are Arna Sharma as Sam, Aaryansh Malviya as Nick, Milkail Gandhi as Gablu and Palash Kamble as Bunty.
The five-episode series revolves around a haunted house in Goa and a group of young, wannabe ghost-hunters determined to capture the ghost that plagues a notorious home in their neighborhood.. What follows is the story of how these five kids try to capture the ghost, all the while balancing school and staying out of trouble.
Sujoy Ghosh said, “‘Typewriter’ is a thrilling series that I hope has all the makings of a great weekend binge – mystery, friendship, and fear! I have learned hugely from working with Netflix, and creatively, it was such a fulfilling experience. Now I am excited about consumers around the world engaging with “Typewriter” and reliving their childhood.”
Ghosh, after working in several films over the last 16 years, has found his niche in thrillers and has delivered super-hits like “Kahaani” and “Badla” and the web short “Ahalya.”
Watch the teaser of "Typewriter" here.
