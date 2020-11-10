MUMBAI—This festive season, Star Plus, along with television producer Gul Khan, present a new fiction show “Imlie.” Starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Prabhakar Deshmukh in lead roles, the show is about a unique triangular love story based on the life of a tribal girl, Imlie.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan’ plays Imlie, an unpolished girl who hails from a small community based on the outskirts of UP. Focused on bringing the character alive, Khan dedicates her time towards shaping the character by working on her dialect and much more.
While prepping for the character, Khan explains, “Imlie is one character that requires a lot of attention to detail. As the character hails from a tribal village, it required me to adapt the Awadhi dialect and work on my body language to perfect the role. I also gained 2 kilos for my role.”
“Besides that, I researched a lot, watched movies, and read books to understand my character. This is the first time where I will be essaying a lead role and I am beyond blessed to have received this opportunity. I hope to win over the audience as I embark on a new journey.”
The show premieres Nov. 16 and stars Kiran Khoje, Chandresh Singh, Preet Kaur Nayak, Aastha Agarwal, Ritu Singh, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Jyoti Gauba, Ananya Dwivedi and Rakesh Pandey in pivotal roles.
