MUMBAI — Star Bharat’s magnum opus “RadhaKrishn” is set to enthrall viewers with its new storyline “Krishn-Arjun Gatha.” With this new track slated to go on air, viewers will get to witness many new changes, one of which is a change in Krishn’s avatar.
Both designer Shibapriya Sen and lead actor Sumedh Mudgalkar are working hard to pull off this new look. The former talented stylist and “RadhaKrishn”’s sole designer, Sen, mentioned, “The look for the character of Krishn has always been inspired from temple dressings and deity attires. However, most temple dressings are done as per the Vraj look of Lord Krishna.
Since the Vraj look was set in the eyes and hearts of our audience, Krishn’s current look consists of Banaras drapes and gold-based jewelry, giving him that look of a mythological king. Off late, we have been working double-shifts with a skeletal staff, ensuring that all safety precautions are taken.”
“Also, no compromises have been made in terms of quality, ensuring the standards of the show are maintained. I hope the audience continues to shower their appreciation for us as always.”
Sumedh Mudgalkar states, “As the show will be seen entering a new phase in its storyline, the experts in the team had decided that the look was needed to be worked upon. Keeping our audience in mind, the team has created a new look, which somehow resembles the old look as well.”
“Although, I’m attached towards the old costume, I’m trying my level best to adapt to the new changes. At the same time, I’m also absolutely thrilled to work with this new avatar, a first in two years. Hope our viewers will love the same.”
