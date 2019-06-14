MUMBAI— When Roopkumar Rathod turned a year ‘younger,’ his wife Sunali (who always calls him “jaan”) threw a surprise party for the noted singer’s birthday June 12. As with all such surprises, the key point was keeping it a secret from the birthday boy. Things were easier as the actual birthday had fallen on Jun. 10!
Fun, frolic, food and, of course, music adorned the wildlife-themed party, as not many know that Rathod is a passionate wildlife photographer as much as he is a passionate musician.
Close family and friends in attendance included Waheeda Rehman (a fixture in the Rathods’ wildlife trips, like their recent outing to Bandhavgarh), Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Adinath Mangeshkar, Hariharan, Anu and wife Anju Malik, Ranjit Barot, Lalitya Munshaw, Shravan Rathod, Muffazal Lakdawala, Dr. Aneel Kashi Murarka, Satish Shah and wife Madhu, Dr. Suhas and Deepa Awchat, Gauri Yadwadkar, Bindiya Goswami Dutta and others.
