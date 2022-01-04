MUMBAI — Sunidhi Chauhan is making her acting debut in Humaramovie’s next short, “Playing Priya.” This is a fantasy thriller based in an urban landscape and will release on the digital platform soon. The short is directed by Arif Ali, who made his directorial debut with the feature “Lekar Hum Deewana Dil.”
How did the short happen?
“Sunidhi has a thing for thrillers, dark films and twisted characters. So when I narrated this idea to her, she loved it and agreed to act in it,” says Arif Ali in a press release.
Talking about Chauhan’s acting skills, Arif Ali says: “She is a complete natural. She has given 20 years to singing. If she concentrates a bit on acting too and gives it a few years, she can be a full-fledged actor. She has a bright career as an actor.”
Says Chauhan: “I always wanted to act but never thought that I would enjoy it so much. The whole experience was just awesome!”
Preety Ali, one of the co-founders of Humaramovie, a cutting-edge digital content studio that has produced the short, says that she loves discovering and launching new talents.
“We loved the concept of ‘Playing Priya’ and found the idea of Sunidhi acting for the first time quite exciting. Sunidhi has done a brilliant job. Her fans are going to see a glimpse of her acting skills and love her new avatar.”
Short films, especially in the thriller/horror genre, seem to be coming up as a trend now. It is interesting that they can also be a recourse to failed filmmakers like Shirish Kunder (“Kriti”) and now Arif Ali.
Synopsis of “Playing Priya”:
When her family is leaving town, a seemingly bored housewife gets down to her routine chores. But with the house all to herself, she begins amusing herself by having some ‘alone time’ fun, when suddenly there is a break in, and she must do her best to protect herself.
Humaramovie is founded by Preety Ali, Pallavi Rohtagi and Vinay Mishra. It is a studio-cum-incubator lab ready to back a talent pool with every resource possible and is ready to lead them towards the next step — becoming the new face of Indian cinema. It has produced over 200 short films and releases a film every week. It is known for the award-winning feature film “The Greater Elephant” and for curating “Shuruaat Ka Interval,” a festival that gave theatrical debuts to eight filmmakers through an anthology of short films.
13 Singers Who Have Acted in Featured Roles:
Talat Mahmood
Mukesh
Kishore Kumar
Lata Mangeshkar (in childhood)
Sulakshana Pandit
Amit Kumar
Vijayeta Pandit
S.P. Balasubramaniam (South Indian including a dubbed film in Hindi)
Kumar Sanu (Bengali films)
Udit Narayan (Nepali film)
Shaan
Shweta Pandit
Mika Singh
Six Composer-Singers Who Have Acted:
Laxmikant-Pyarelal (as child artistes)
R.D. Burman
Bappi Lahiri
Anu Malik
Himesh Reshammiya
(Sajid-)Wajid
