MUMBAI — Actor and health icon Suniel Shetty joins the mission of “Atmanirbhar” (Self-Reliant) initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a homegrown brand and believes in the ideology of “Go Vocal for Local,” partnering with nutraceutical and wellness brand, BodyFirst – Made For More.
BodyFirst is a brand focused on catering to the nutritional needs of every member of the Indian family. Today, preventive wellness has become crucial for everyone in the country. Adopting a healthy lifestyle with the correct eating habits coupled with right supplementation is crucial to building a strong immunity system.
BodyFirst is led by a team of eminent experts with deep knowledge and experience in the wellness category, led by Suresh Deora. Pranay Jain, one of the company’s founders, mentioned, “BodyFirst will focus on bringing innovative nutraceuticals, natural and AYUSH-themed products, starting with Plant Protein.”
Sandeep Gupta, chief mentor and strategic director, and a global nutraceutical influencer, stated, “There is a need of a strong ecosystem to create education, awareness and engagement with respect to health culture, and BodyFirst will take a lead for such initiatives.”
According to Shetty, “BodyFirst is a homegrown brand, which believes in the ideology of “Go Vocal for Local,” and we manufacture all our products in India. With this initiative, we aim to make India nutritionally efficient with a product range that is formulated with clinically studied and researched ingredients that address the needs of every member in a family.”
BodyFirst, with its wide portfolio of products,shall cater to the nutritional needs of senior citizens, children, women, students, corporate professionals, sports enthusiasts and hobby seekers. BodyFirst products can be added to everyday meals, like the globally-renowned and indigenous KSM66 Ashwagandha that helps manage stress, the super-antioxidant natural Astaxanthin that enhances immunity, clinically researched, natural and vegan flaxseed oil (Megashine-O) and fenugreek fiber (Fenulike) for general wellbeing, My Crunch protein bar for healthy snacking, probiotics for gut health and whey protein for various age groups. The company aims to add a range of about 50 unique products in the coming months.
BodyFirst products are available on all leading e-commerce platforms.
