NEW DELHI (IANS) – Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty feels proud that his son Ahan Shetty's maiden film is getting a roaring response at the box-office. As a father, he says he feels less anxious right now.
"Right now I am a less anxious father. Proud of course. I always knew he had worked hard but a child being anxious makes you anxious too," Suniel said while having a chat about his son to IANS.
The 60-year-old star knew that Ahan would get appreciated but did not expect such a big response.
"Honestly, when I saw Ahan's work I knew he'd get appreciated but not this kind of response. People across the board are loving him wherever we go. People are talking about him being such a confident actor, his personality, screen presence, that is probably a bigger joy for you than your own," he added.
'Tadap' is having a great run at the box-office. It raked in Rs 8.17 crore on the second day of its release.
'Tadap', presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Milan Luthria, was released on Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.