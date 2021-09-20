MUMBAI — 60 year-old Suniel Shetty is giving major fitness goals with his workout videos and charismatic personality. With every workout post on his social media, he proves that age is just a number and fitness is not an option but a lifestyle.
Shetty on his Instagram story shared the secret mantra to his fitness—a book named “Lose Fat, Get Fittr,” authored by Jitendra Chouksey (popularly known as JC), Founder and CEO, Fittr. The actor mentions, “This is one of the best books I have read on wellness and fitness, which entails that you do not need to invest in expensive equipment or expensive diets. Instead focus more on your emotional, mental and physical well-being and willingness to workout, which is synonymous to what I also believe in.”
Anna (as he is popularly known) also gave credit to JC and the entire Fittr team for his fitness transformation in the past one year and urged his audience to read the book as it will help do wonders to one’s fitness journey.
Shetty, incidentally, also owns a minority stake in Fittr, one of the world’s largest community-based fitness brands.
