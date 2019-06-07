MUMBAI— Shah Rukh Khan will now make a love story (hopefully something suiting his age) with Rajkumar Hirani as their first co-production as well. Hirani has moved on after the #MeToo allegations against him, while Khan had his last hit six years ago.
Buzz also is that “Dhoom:4” is finally on cardsand the antagonist now will be Shah Rukh Khan, so will director Sanjay Gadhvi be back
Karan Johar is helming a show on casting-agents as star-makers, inspired by the Netflix series “Call The Agent.” The trade expects a “Guess who?” situation after it is out, for the incidents shown on it.
Aayush Sharma will play an Army officer in his next, an action drama titled “Kwatha.”
Renuka Shahane Rana will direct Shabana Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar in “Tribhanga,” an intense family drama of three generations of women, to be produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra.Malhotra reunites with Kajol after his 2010 directorial debut “We Are Family.”
One also-ran film (“Dhadak”) does this to you: whizkid “Dulhania” franchise director Shashank Khaitan was to make the mega-actioner “Rannbhoomi” with Varun Dhawan, shelved it as the script was not working, started working on a thriller, and has dropped that as well.
A sequel to “Rowdy Rathore” is also finally in the works, and co-producer Shabinaa Khan is hopeful that Akshay Kumar will be back in it.
Dhanush is in the process of acquiring the Tamil remake rights of “AndhaDhun” and may also do a project with Aanand L. Rai.
After “Dabangg 3,” Salman Khan will take up “Kick 2.” “Inshallah” will follow later.
Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam star in the late Neeraj Vora’s last script, a comedy directed by Haroon Mirza, director Aziz Mirza’s son.
Mouni Roy has quit Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shammas’ film, and while the brothers term her unprofessional, Roy’s spokesperson claims they have emails and text messages proving otherwise.
A “Chashme Baddoor” sequel is also in the works and reportedly, Sunny Singh Nijjar and Fatima Sana Shaikh will star in it. Sajid Samji, one half of the writer duo of Farhad-Samji, who also directed “It’s Entertainment,” will direct the comedy.
Suniel Shetty will be the antagonist in A.R. Murugadoss’ next film starring Rajinikanth.
The makers of “Saaho” have approached Salman Khan for a cameo in the film.
Gulshan Grover plays a ‘baddie’ in “Sooryavanshi,” but there is a twist to his character.
