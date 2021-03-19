MUMBAI—Irish stakeholders, the Consulate-General of Ireland, Mumbai, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland announced a one-stop shop for Irish trade, investment and consular services in Western India March 17. Ireland House is the new home for the Consulate-General of Ireland, Mumbai and Ireland’s Trade and Investment agencies in India – Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland.
Suniel Shetty joined Team Ireland to help mark the occasion of the commencement of services from Ireland House, Mumbai. The visit from Shetty, actor, producer and businessman, provided the perfect opportunity to showcase the new premises and to promote the work of Team Ireland.
While Ireland’s trade and investment agencies have been active in India for over a decade, the recent establishment of the Consulate-General in Mumbai was an opportunity to bring all of Ireland’s trade, investment, education promotion and consular services together under one roof in an ‘Ireland House’ setting—a one-stop-shop for all things Irish in the commercial capital of India.
“We are delighted that, despite a lengthy lockdown delay, we’ve finally been able to realize the vision of all parts of Team Ireland working together in Ireland House. While each agency has their section, we will be able to collaborate more effectively in this setting, and for those interested in Ireland, it offers the opportunity to come to one place to find out all that Ireland and Irish companies have to offer.”
“In these challenging times, this reflects a significant investment and a vote of confidence in the continued development of closer ties between Ireland and India. We hope that Ireland House will become the centre of Irish business, trade, culture and community in Mumbai,” Gerry Kelly, the Consul-General of Ireland remarked.
During the visit, the team took the opportunity to apprise Shetty about the opportunities for filming in Ireland. With a magnificent variety of landscapes all within close proximity, a 32 percent tax credit, a highly skilled workforce and excellent post-production facilities, Ireland is an attractive country in which to make films.
“While “Ek Tha Tiger” is probably the best-known Indian film to be shot in Ireland, Indian viewers will also have seen Irish locations in “Star Wars – The Last Jedi,” “Game of Thrones” and others, and we’d love to encourage more Indian productions to film in Ireland!” commented Deputy CG Alison Reilly.
Abhinav Bhatia, Director of Enterprise Ireland, India & South Asia, commented: “There are several Enterprise Ireland client companies like Skillsoft, Olive Group, Glanbia, Aerogen, and WorkHuman, which are already active in the market. In the past few months, we have seen an increased interest among Irish companies looking to enter India, so setting up of ‘Ireland House’ will give these companies confidence to take the plunge. Also, being co-located with other Irish government agencies will help us take advantage of each other’s strengths.”
Tanaz Buhariwalla, director of IDA Ireland, Indian Sub-continent, commented: “An increasing number of Indian companies have offices in Ireland and are growing their presence there. This includes the likes of Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL, Wockhardt, SMT, BrowserStack and NIIT. Ireland’s pro-business government, its membership of the EU, the skill set and cluster of companies available in Ireland continue to draw more companies to consider a presence in Ireland.”
“Since Brexit, we have seen an increased interest among Indian companies looking to trade seamlessly with the EU through Ireland. We have also seen a number of the Indian companies we work with partnering with Irish companies. Working in ‘Ireland House’ with other Irish government agencies will undoubtedly benefit us all and the companies we work with.”
The Consulate was established in 2019 and works to promote and protect Irish interests in the Mumbai area and adjoining states.
