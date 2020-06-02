MUMBAI — Smoking has been a major health hazard and a primary cause of major life-threatening illnesses for many decades. It is estimated that around 100 million people lost their lives prematurely because of smoking around the globe in the 20th century. This World No Tobacco Day May 31, India’s advertising- led premium video-on-demand platform VOOT has partnered with Indian Cancer Society.
The campaign endeavors to raise awareness about the health hazards of smoking and tobacco usage. Executed by VOOT Studio, the short and high-impact video features one of the most popular and talented actors, Sunil Grover, who urges people to stop smoking by talking about which poisonous elements go into the making of a “cool”-looking cigarette.
The film is a “mockumentary” and offers a satirical take on the contents required to cook up a cigarette. Grover is seen “making” a cigarette with all the lethal ingredients that no one would ever consume singly. The film culminates with a strong behavioral change message of giving up tobacco and cigarettes, given its toxicity and effects on health.
Speaking about the association, Akash Banerji, head, AVOD Business, VOOT, said, “At VOOT Studio, we are focused on empowering our partners to effectively deliver on their brand and campaign message effectively through engaging, innovative and relevant brand solutions. Partnering with Indian Cancer Society for this imperative behavioral change initiative is even more special for a critical issue plaguing the world. We are sure that this innovative and sarcastic take on the issue will strike a chord with the audiences and allow the message to be delivered far and wide through the reach of the platform.”
Grover, on his association with Voot Studio for the initiative, said, “I am really fortunate to have been given the responsibility by Voot Studio and the Indian Cancer Society to lead the initiative. With such a nice concept and smartly written script in place, we have communicated an alarming message with such simplicity and effectiveness. I am sure it will definitely have a positive impact on people. When you watch the video, you will realize for yourself how dangerous the consumption of cigarette and other tobacco products can be. Sarcasm has been and will continue to be a mighty way to influence people to change their habits and I would urge everyone to stay away from tobacco so that, together, we can build a healthy society.”
Shivani Sanghavi, marketing director of Indian Cancer Society, who has written the script, speaks of the genesis of the campaign. “While it is common knowledge that smoking is harmful, it is unusual that people at large are ignorant of the use of such chemicals that go into making a cigarette. Indian Cancer Society attempts to create an awakening that results in people quitting smoking. We believe that everyone will rethink their habits with the compelling facts presented in the video.”
Tobacco leads to more than 7 million deaths every year worldwide and the campaign aims to put an end to the tobacco consumption menace by spreading nationwide awareness.
The Indian Cancer Society, established in 1951 by Dr. D.J. Jussawalla and Naval Tata, is India’s first and largest cancer non-profit organization working in the areas of awareness, detection, cure, rehabilitation, survivorship and also has a cancer registry that publishes the Indian Journal of Cancer. Indian Cancer Society has been doing sterling work across India and is the beacon of hope for thousands of underprivileged cancer patients. Indian Cancer Society strongly believes that awareness on cancer will help bring down the incidence of the disease and decrease the rate of mortality.
