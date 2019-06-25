MUMBAI—The Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh-Varun Sharma comedy “Arjun Patiala” features a 1980s-style voice that narrates unusual tales from the making of the cop caper. After several screen-tests, the makers of the Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan production have got Sunil Grover on board as narrator.
Director Rohit Jugraj said, “We tried a couple of voices, but something was missing. We wanted someone who could imitate the vibe of the retro radio days. One day, Sunil was at the same studio as us, and upon hearing us out, got the tone we needed spot-on and that too effortlessly.”
Grover reveals that everything fell in place by accident. Ask him how he managed to meet the brief without rehearsal, and the actor simply said, “I could do it, so I did it,” noting that the film is “gutsy as it showcases the other side of the world.” Whatever “other side of the world” means – we will wait to check out the film!
Jugraj hails Grover’s inclusion as the cherry on top, and explained, “His presence just added more quirkiness to the comedy. Like everyone else, even I am his fan. He is making his place with good roles in different genres.” The filmmaker went on to add that for the longest time, people tried in vain to guess whose voice it was. “In fact, even our cast didn’t know till we told them,” he said with a laugh.
The Maddock Films production in association with T-Series and Bake My Cake films hits screens July 26. Watch the film's trailer here.
