MUMBAI—Sunil Grover, who plays the role of Vilayti Khan in “Bharat,” is glad to have been a part of the film. The actor has been receiving appreciation from everywhere.
Talking about this, he said, “I am overwhelmed by the love I am receiving. It is an amazing feeling. In fact, wherever I go, people compliment and acknowledge my performance in “Bharat.” The compliments I am getting now are nicer than the compliments I have ever got earlier.”
Good for him, but strange that “Gabbar…Is Back” does not figure in the best work of Sunil Grover in terms of compliments – he was much better in that film than in “Bharat!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.