MUMBAI—Sunny Kaushal, who was appreciated for his supporting role of Himmat Singh in Akshay Kumar’s “Gold,” has managed to bag not one but three films this year. The newbie plays a lead role in RSVP’s “Bhangra Paa Le,” has signed Dinesh Vijan’s “Shiddat” with Radhika Madan and will also be seen in “Hurdang” opposite Nushrat Bharucha.
Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother is elated about getting to play varied characters. “I feel blessed that they trust me with such interesting roles. All the characters come from entirely different worlds, and they are amazing yet grounded stories. Jaggi in ‘Bhangra Paa Le’ is a passionate dancer trying to find himself. Daddu in ‘Hurdang’ is a student fighting for his rights and love. In ‘Shiddat,’ every action of the character is motivated by love. As an actor, I couldn’t have asked for more,” he said.
The Sunny side is indeed up.
