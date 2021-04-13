THIRUVANANTHAPURAM — Sunny Leone returns to Kerala to start the shoot of her upcoming film, the psychological thriller "Shero.” The actress was in Kerala recently, to shoot for the reality TV show "MTV Splitsvilla.”
"I am elated to be back to Kerala to shoot for the first schedule of the film. I love this place and it serves as the perfect backdrop for the film," Sunny tells IANS.
"Shero" will be directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.
"I am thrilled to be a part of 'Shero.’ This is a character which is very different from the ones I have played earlier. I have been preparing to slip under the skin of the character for the past few weeks. It is a very layered and interesting part," she said.
