MUMBAI— Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall come together for “Jai Mummy Di,” a modest film made without any splashes that releases Jul. 12.
Singh and Seygall, the mismatched lovers of “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2,” have reunited in the film as devoted love-birds with Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon essaying the roles of their respective on-screen warring mothers.
Directed by debutant Navjot Gulati, “Jai Mummy Di” is a light-hearted family comedy that shows how the conflicting dynamics between these two mothers is leading to a muddled chemistry between their own children and between other members of both families.
Speaking about the film, producer Luv Ranjan said, “It’s a witty and entertaining family comedy. Films like our very own ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and even ‘Badhaai Ho’ that released last year have proved that there is a big audience for stories that weave in family dynamics interestingly.”
“Jai Mummy Di” presented by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, hopefully, however, will eschew the Punjabi overdrive in content and music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.