MUMBAI—Sajid Nadiadwala unveiled the teaser of his co-production with Karan Johar, “Kalank,” in association with Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. His slate of 2019 films include “Super 30,” “Chhichhore” and “Housefull 4.”
Riding on the success of recent films like “Judwaa 2” in 2017 and “Baaghi 2” in 2018, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and his production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) are gearing up for the next round of showbiz challenges in 2019-20.
He has had successful partnerships with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Sushant Singh Rajput. Not just that, he will also launch Suniel Shetty's son Ahan in a film. Nadiadwala feels that it is his company’s ability to deliver cutting-edge content that holds him in good stead. He explained, “All my associates have worked with me more than once, which is the barometer to NGE’s success. Maybe it is because of our focus and ability to curate content that ends up taking all those who work with us to their next level.”
The filmmaker also feels that his films have set new benchmarks for success at the box office. He said, “The basic instinct of the creative team at NGE has been instrumental in creating successful box-office stories for our films. I feel that there is nothing like a finishing line in films. Every time you feel that you’re on a finishing line, it turns out to be a new starting line. You run and charge ahead only to find yourself starting all over again.”
In the near future, Sajid will present a slate of franchise films like “Housefull 4,” “Baaghi 3,” “Kick 2” and “Dishoom 2.”
Not just that, he is also looking forward to collaborations with acclaimed directors, too. He revealed, “We have some great stories in the pipeline this year, which are directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Abhishek Verman and Farhad Samji and to up the entertainment we have Kabir Khan, Milan Luthria, Ahmed Khan and Saket Chaudhary too.
Nadiadwala had last directed “Kick” (2014), and he's up for the challenge again. “I have started writing the much-awaited sequel to ‘Kick.’”
