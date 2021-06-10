MUMBAI — “Super Dancer – Chapter 4” recently celebrated 35 years of the Govinda-Neelam team. The two actors, too, met after eons and enjoyed recalling their good old days. A grand entry, a trip down memory lane and some spontaneous dance moves made the episode a delight for their fans, as well for the judges and the contestants.
The two actors have several hit duets to their credit, but chose the “Khudgarz” song, “Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se,” to dance to on the show.
Bollywoodhungama.com reported that Neelam’s husband Samir Soni also took to Instagram to share a video from the episode. In the clip, Govinda and Neelam enter together to join judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. Sharing the clip, Soni wrote, “And the 20-year wait is finally over. @neelamkotharisoni @govinda_herono1.”
A special tribute was planned by the contestants and the super-gurus for the two actors. Their hit and successful films include “Love ‘86” and “Ilzaam” (1986), “Sindoor” and “Khudgarz” (1987), “Hatya” (Govinda’s 1988 home production) and “Taaqatwar” and “Billoo Badshah” (1989). Their last film together was the delayed “Zordaar” in 1996.
In the video, Soni said, “Hi babe, How are you? I know you were as nervous as you were excited about this show. You were worried that you would fumble or miss a step; after all, you were facing the camera again after 20 years. But I am sure, once you are there everything will be fine. Honestly, when I saw you for the first time in the film ‘Jawaani,’ I thought you were the cutest girl ever. That fact that you got married to me is the biggest compliment ever. You are the biggest multi-tasker ever. I feel bad that I cannot contribute as much. I love you.”
Another clip featured their daughter Ahana, who stated, “I hope you are having fun at Super Dancer watching people dance...At home, we all miss you and can't wait to hear all about it...we can't wait for you to come back.”
Neelam obviously got emotional after these messages. The actress-businesswoman had recently expressed a desire to return to acting on “Famous Lives of Bollywood Wives,” the Karan Johar series, and buzz is that she is considering a comeback after years of offers.
Govinda, meanwhile, is not doing any films as of now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.