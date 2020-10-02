MUMBAI — Sony Entertainment Television's "India's Best Dancer" is ranked among the most popular shows on small screen. This weekend, the audience will be in for a treat as the show welcomes "Super Dancer" contestants, who will be matching steps with the top contestants of the show.
Popular kids Rupsa, Akash Thapa, Bishal Sharma, Vaishnavi and many more from the previous seasons of "Super Dancer" will shake a leg with the contestants and their choreographers.
Besides individual performances, the audience will witness the much-popular Cypher Dance Battle, wherein all the contestants from both shows will come together and showcase their outstanding moves one after the other and perform a free style. This concept has roots in the Hip-Hop culture.
Nora Fatehi is seen enjoying the performances, especially the dance battle between the contestants of the two shows. From this weekend onward, "India’s Best Dancer" contestants will also put forth a vote appeal to the audience, as they are inching towards the grand finale.
