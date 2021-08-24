MUMBAI — Netflix celebrates “Money Heist”’s fifth and last season with an India anthem composed by Nucleya, featuring super fans.
“Jaldi Aao,” “Lavakara ye,” “Vekamaka va,” “ven rápido”—no matter what the language, the feeling is universal. It’s been over a year since we bid Ciao to our Bella and it is high time. High time we witness the Professor in all his brilliance, Tokyo going rogue and Denver’s laughter and scream “For Nairobi” with the gang!
While we dream about the familiar red jumpsuits and Dali masks, Netflix India has something to make the wait better. The anticipation anthem “Jaldi Aao” is for all fans who have been restlessly brushing up on their Spanish, making fan theories and re-watching episodes and the trailer on repeat. As we come closer to D-day, let’s sing some “Bella Ciao,” “Jaldi Aao.”
Composed by Nucleya and starring celebrity fans like Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, Hardik Pandya, Vikrant Massey and Shruti Haasan, the anthem is a funky recreation of the iconic “Bella Ciao.” Dedicated to the fans of the show, the anthem encapsulates all our emotions perfectly and highlights our love for the characters. Get ready to witness your favorite celebs groove to the track, don the infamous mask and Kapoor pull off a Denver in this quirky rendition.
The composer of the re-created anthem, Nucleya said, “I’m a huge fan of “Money Heist,” so working on this anthem was super fun. As someone who loves the series, the song expresses what all other fans and I are feeling. Shooting the video was such an amazing experience and all the great artistes who are featured in it have made it come to life. The song is peppy and in multiple languages, truly celebrating the spirit of fans who are spread across the nation. Lastly, all I can say is, “Money Heist, Jaldi Aao!”
Part 5 of the iconic Spanish series will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and released in two volumes Sep. 3, 2021 and Dec. 3, 2021 on Netflix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.