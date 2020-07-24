MUMBAI – Amitabh Bachchan has shared a message on religious harmony.
The veteran actor, who is undergoing Covid treatment in a hospital here, took to his verified Twitter account July 23 to post the message.
Big B shared two photographs of himself, one with folded hands and the other where he stretches his palms in prayer.
"Mazhab toh yeh do hatheliyaan batati hain, jude to 'puja' khule toh 'dua' kehlaati hain (The two hands describe religion. Whenever they are folded it is called puja and when they are stretched it is called dua)," he tweeted.
Amitabh, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya are currently hospitalized with coronavirus infection.
Reacting to Bachchan's tweet, fans shared their prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery. Unconfirmed reports claim that the veteran actor is recovering and might be discharged from hospital soon.
Big B, meanwhile, July 23 evening tweeted to refute a news reports claiming he has tested Covid-19 negative.
On his verified Twitter account, he shared a video clip of a TV news channel that claims "Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID" as "breaking news.”
".. this news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE !!" Big B tweeted on his official account, @SrBachchan.
The Bollywood icon seems quite disturbed by the fake news surrounding his health. He also retweeted a tweet posted by a fan that reads: "That's playing with someone's privacy. Why do media play with people's emotions? Take Care Sir Ji."
Earlier on July 22, Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on social media that shows students of Wroclaw University, Poland, paying a tribute to his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
Big B shared the video on Instagram, where students from the university recite a few lines from his father's renowned poem "Madhushala.”
Alongside the clip, Big B wrote: "Last year the Mayor of Wroclaw declared me as the Ambassador of the City of Wroclaw, in Poland... Today they organized a recitation of my Babuji's Madhushala by the University students on the roof of the University building.
"As Wroclaw was awarded the title of a UNESCO City of Literature, they could pass on the message to Babu Ji's lovers from all around the world – Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Moved beyond emotion .. thank you Wroclaw .. in this time of my trial it brings so much cheer to me."
Sharing about his life in general from his Covid ward, Bachchan took to his blog July 21 and wrote: "It is the silence and the uncertainty of the next … it is a wonder of the nature of life .. of all that it brings to us each moment, each living breathing day… In the activity driven past days of normalcy, never was there inclination to assess or sit back and think of what thoughts invade us now."
"But they do now with a regularity that fills those idle hours, sitting, thinking, looking out into nowhere ..
".. in these conditions thoughts race at greater speed and in a vividity that had eluded us before .. they were always there, but just the presence of them remained silenced by the mind in its other business of existence ..the business is dormant now.
The thespian added that "the mind is freer.”
"It reflects greatly more than ever .. and I wonder if this is correct, admissible pertinent or not."
He wrote that a wandering mind often leads to "destinations that, because of their complex vagaries, brings on that which at times be not what you may want to hear or see .. but you do .. the eventuality of all that surrounds us blows heavily about us."
"Ignorance of it would not be a considered act .. so you succumb to it .. bear it .. live it .. caress it at times .. play with it at others.. wish it away, hold on to it, embrace it and accept .. but never be able to desist its presence .."
He says the time "today gives liberty to stretch the gravitas of the cerebrum."
"We may never get opportunity to be involved in this act, but given the circumstance, I would like to believe that each one of us .. each individual has the will and the capacity to be what they may have believed, they would never be."
Talking about his health, Bachchan wrote: "In the condition of the solace in the room of cure .. the restlessness keeps in the search for reaction .. for a connect .. for something to respond to .. to do .. to do just more than what the condition dictates.."
"At times you find it .. at times you stare at barren walls and with empty thoughts .. and you pray that they be filled with the life of existence .. of reaction and company .. All of you push your prayers and concern each hour I know .. and I have only folded hands .."
