MUMBAI—When astrologers advise Sonam K. Ahuja to postpone the trailer launch of “The Zoya Factor” to a luckier date in Aug. 29, she listens. No, she is not related to Govinda nor Ekta Kapoor and family!
After a quirky series of videos in anticipation to the trailer, the makers were all set to release the trailer Aug. 27, but have now postponed the trailer launch date to Aug. 29.
Interestingly, Sonam stumbled upon an astrologer’s tweet that advised to release the trailer Aug. 29. Other astrologers across the country have also advised her and the team to push the trailer launch, and Sonam has reacted to them and followed what they said.
“It’s just my luck. I stumbled upon a tweet about a luckier day for #TheZoyaFactor trailer launch. Lady luck for a reason!” she said, as she reacted to all the tweets. Her other reactions were:
“Why wait for a good day when you can have the best served to you on a platter.”
“Sometimes a day might be luckier than the lucky charm itself!”
“The Zoya Factor” is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki, an advertising agent, becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team Nikhil Khoda, and how it starts raining luck after that.
The film is being directed by Abhishek “Parmanu” Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film co-stars Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and is set to release Sept. 20.
