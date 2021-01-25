The first impression of “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” is that it is like a comic strip full of wacky characters, including the antagonist, himself an injured party who creates havoc in other people’s lives. The second, even more prominent, aspect is that there are lots of unexpected one-liners and screwball humor, enhancing seemingly routine situations or turning them on their head.
All these enhance the film’s family entertainment quotient. And since we are in the censor zone (“SPMB” was a theatre release), there are no expletives as well, not even the “innocuous” ones, which makes it even more wholesome.
Madhu Mangal Rane (Manoj Bajpayee) has become an (unlicensed) wedding detective, ever since his ladylove Kavya (Nehha Pendse) was married off by her family to a kinky professor (Vijay Raaz), who is weirdness personified. He determines that no girl will marry the wrong guy henceforth and snoops on and exposes the dirty habits and proclivities of prospective grooms, hence his profession. His loyal associate and elder in the family is Shantaram Kaka (Annu Kapoor, looking more like a Maharashtrian than any Maharashtrian!). Mangal’s mother Rekha (Supriya Pilgaonkar) runs an unlicensed beauty parlor next to his “office.”
His sister Tulshi (note the ‘sh’ sound as the family is Maharashtrian) has a secret occupation Mangal is not aware of, and she has a very funny mode of entry to her (night) workplace, which she calls “coaching classes at night.”
All’s going on well until Suraj Singh Dhillon (Diljit Dosanjh), scion of a wealthy milk tycoon (Manoj Pahwa) decides, on the advice of his eccentric chum Sukhi (Manuj Sharma) to turn into a flamboyant playboy a la Hindi film heroes to acquire a girlfriend and prospective bride as he is a shade overage (28) in marriageable quotient. Mangal investigates, clicks Suraj in all the wrong places. Suraj finds out who is behind this and decides to raid Mangal’s office at night. Seeing some strange lights in her brother’s office, Tulshi goes to investigate and for Suraj, even as he decamps from there, it is love at first sight.
The rest of the tale is about the turbulence in Suraj’s amorous journey with Tulshi, which is caused mainly by Mangal, and how Suraj deals with it. Mangal is exposed in more ways than one in the “Jab Jab Phool Khile”-meets-“Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” pre-climax in a railway station. The climax that follows rounds off this love story between a Sikh and a Marathi girl.
Happily for us, there is no overdose of Punjab though the hero is a Sikh, but the same does not apply to the songs, most of which are again half-Punjabi. The saving-grace is Javed-Mohsin’s “Basanti Aaj Kutto Ke Saamne Na Naach” featuring Karishma Tanna, Manoj Bajpayee and Abhishek Banerjee. It is cleverly worded, catchy in tune and very well sung, reminding us of the good old situational song days with lip-synched numbers that have made Hindi cinema and Hindi film music what it was and still should be.
Rohan Shankar’s lines are hilarious and he doubles up as an over-enthusiastic government employee, Ashok Kale, who falls for Tulshi. Even more hilarious in a limited role is Vijay Raaz as Professor Chinmay Godbole, the man to whom Mangal’s girlfriend has been married off. Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa are seen as reel husband and wife too and do their parts well. Manuj Sharma is excellent as Sukhi.
In such a movie, performances are of the highest importance and everyone else also matches up here. Fatima Sana Shaikh impresses for the first time after “Dangal,” while Diljit Dosanjh is good as the ardent Sikh. Manoj Bajpayee is very good in general as the scheming Mangal. He is made to go over-the-top on many an occasion and does that too well. Nehha Pendse does not have much to do as his girlfriend but looks delectable and contributes to her part of the film. The minor characters also add to the comic element, like the cartoon-like cops.
Director Abhishek Sharma is at his funniest, as in his 2010 debut “Tere Bin Laden” and shows his versatility again after a light movie like “The Zoya Factor” and the hard-hitting “Parmanu—The Story Of Pokhran.” He makes it clear that he is following the Hindi film grammar but doing it with a twist here and a tweak there. The script is racy, and the story has its trysts with illogic but paves the way for a fun, irreverent film that keeps us engrossed in its wit and humor.
Overall, this is a family film that deserves better than just good reviews. It was the first film to release after cinema halls reopened in India (way back in Diwali 2020) but obviously did not flourish in the movie-halls. It has just been streamed online and deserves a visit not just to lighten one’s mood but also because it is made with conviction.
Rating: ***1/2
Produced by: Shariq Patel
Directed by: Abhishek Sharma
Written by: Shokhi Banerjee & Rohan Shankar
Music: Kingshuk Chakravarty & Javed-Mohsin
Starring: Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rohan Shankar, Neeraj Sood, Ujjawal Gauraha Shiva, Yashraj Rawal, Manuj Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Vanshika Sharma, Sp. app.: Karishma Tanna & others
