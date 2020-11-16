MUMBAI—ZEE Studios hosted an intimate premiere of their first in-house production film “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” Nov. 12 at Mumbai’s Cinepolis for their cast and crew. The Abhishek Sharma directorial gears up to release on Sunday (!!) in theatres across the country.
Present were Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Karishma Tanna, director Abhishek Sharma, Zee Studio’s CEO Shariq Patel and music composers Javed-Mohsin among many others. The film’s unit was reuniting after many months and was upbeat about seeing each other in person. Incidentally, this is the first film premiere being held in months.
The biggest draw factor for the actors and the crew is the experience of watching their labor of love on the big screen. As the experience remained conspicuous by its absence through the pandemic, the team was elated that they got the full 70mm experience for their movie.
Talking about it, Sharma says, “Movies like this are family experiences and that was the whole idea of making this film. This is for community viewing and for families to enjoy together. I am glad that the film is releasing in theatres. We were so emotional at the film’s premiere because it’s been quite a cataclysmic year for all of us. This felt like the first semblance of normalcy returning to our lives. We laughed together and there were tears of joy. For many reasons, this is one of the most special films for me.”
However, the fate of this film is in the balance. Theatres are in limbo and let us see what happens with respect to the people viewing this film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.