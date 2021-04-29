MUMBAI — From bhajans and abhangs to mantras, shabads and stotras, Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar is known all over the world for his spiritually enlightening Bhakti Sangeet (devotional music).
Now, on the auspicious event of Hanuman Jayanti, which fell Apr. 27 this year, the music maestro launched his own devotional YouTube Channel, Suresh Wadkar Bhakti with "Maruti Stotra" as its first offering. "Maruti Stotra," sung by Wadkar and composed by his student Padmanabh, was released at noon.
"Maruti Stotra" or "Hanuman Stotra" is a 17th century Stotra or hymn of praise, composed in Marathi by the saint-poet of Maharashtra, Samarth Ramdas. It is a compilation of praiseful verses that describe the many aspects and virtues of Maruti Nandan or Lord Hanuman.
While the Suresh Wadkar Bhakti Channel will see the maestro singing devotional songs composed by his students and other composers, Suresh Wadkar’s Ajivasan Sounds has also simultaneously started other YouTube Channels, Ajivasan Bhakti and Ajivasan Sounds, to showcase and promote original music from budding and aspiring talent.
Wadkar is elated that he is now focusing on his first love – devotional music. “I wanted to start this for a very long time, but I was busy with my recordings, shows and our music academy Ajivasan. Now Padma, my wife, has completely taken over the day-to-day supervision of the academy. Also, as I had a lot of time for myself due to this pandemic, I started working on this channel and I am happy that with Hanuman-ji's blessing, it is finally on,” he says.
