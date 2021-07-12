MUMBAI — The Hindi remake of the highly-acclaimed Tamil film, “Soorarai Pottru,” will be directed by Sudha Kongara, who also directed the original.
2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment announced their joining hands to remake the globally applauded “Soorarai Pottru (Praise the brave).”
“Soorarai Pottru” is an emotional and impactful story of Nedumaaran Rajangam, or Maara, played by Suriya, who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world’s most capital intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer will-power.
The film is partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. G.R. Gopinath. It was among the 10 Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe awards and was also sent for screening at the 93rd Academy awards.
“Soorarai Pottru” made history by being the only Indian film to be ranked third on IMDb’s highest- rated films list, with a rating of 9.1, only behind two legendary films – “Shawshank Redemption” (1994) and “The Godfather” (1972).
While the casting for the Hindi remake is yet to be finalized, the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment, led by Suriya, Jyotika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian, will be partnering on the Hindi film. This is thus Jyotika Sadanah (Naghma’s sister and veteran filmmaker Brij’s niece)’s comeback to Hindi cinema after her only outing in Hindi as an actress, “Doli Sajaa Ke Rakhna” (1998).
A brainchild of actor Suriya, 2D Entertainment believes in harnessing the power of great stories to touch people’s lives, besides entertaining them. Their diverse range of films such as “36 Vayathinile,” “24,” “Ponmagal Vandhal,” “Kadaikutty Singam,: “Magalir Mattum” and, of course, “Soorarai Pottru,” echo this sentiment.
Abundantia Entertainment’s inspiring and impactful stories include “Shakuntala Devi,” “Airlift” and “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.”
Capt G.R. Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan, the inspiration for the film, expressed his excitement at the story now to be told in Hindi, “When Sudha first came to me with the idea of telling the story of my journey, I instantly agreed because of the sincerity with which she wanted to make the film as well as about the possibility of my journey inspiring young entrepreneurs, especially from rural towns and villages with meager resources to chase their dreams and passions. I have been overwhelmed with the response to ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and now eagerly look forward to the film’s Hindi adaptation.”
Suriya added, “The love and appreciation that was showered on “Soorarai Pottru” was unprecedented. From the minute I first heard this story I felt this had to be a pan-India film, because its soul was such. It gives me immense pleasure to partner with Abundantia Entertainment, who have always made quality content, to tell the inspiring story of Captain Gopinath in Hindi.”
Director Kongara said, “I was instantly drawn to the story of Captain Gopinath, an adventurous maverick and an inspiring entrepreneur, who epitomized the new India of the 90s. I’m grateful for all the love we have received so far and look forward to telling this unique and amazing story in Hindi. I hope this official Hindi remake also gets the same love as the original.” She is presently at work with a set of writers in scripting the Hindi adaptation.
