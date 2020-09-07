MUMBAI — Zee TV’s popular fiction show “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega” has been a favorite among courtesy its unique and never-seen-before concept revolving around the country’s youngest mother-in-law, who is younger than the other daughters-in-law in her house!
Having intrigued and entertained the viewers with several interesting twists and turns in Guddan (Kanika Mann)’s and Akshat (Nishant Singh Malkani)’s love life, the show is all set to witness a 20-year-leap in the upcoming episodes that showcase the tragic death of Akshat and Guddan as they attempt to save their only daughter.
After the leap, Durga Bahu (Shweta Mahadik) will be seen taking over Guddan’s responsibility of raising Choti Guddan. However, there is another proverbial twist in the tale with Savi Thakur entering the show as the new lead, Agastya Birla.
On the other hand, Kanika Mann, who brought alive the character of Guddan, will now be playing the role of her own daughter, Choti Guddan.
Transforming her look and personality to step into a new character, Mann will be donning a cute avatar. The actress, who was earlier seen clad in sarees with jewelry to match her look, will now be seen in vibrant kurtis and leggings with her hair tied in a neat ponytail. However, a striking feature of Choti Guddan’s look is the round spectacles that perfectly match the childlike personality of the character.
Ecstatic about her new look, Mann mentions, “Just like Guddan, her daughter too lives a very colorful life and hence we maintained a vibrant look for her. In fact, her look is very similar to how I dress in real life as well and hence, I am super excited for getting into this avatar every day. However, unlike her mother, Choti Guddan is a little naive and often keeps her thoughts to herself. That is unlike me and it will be slightly challenging for me, especially to bring out the innocence associated with her look. We've also tried to make her look as a sweet and innocent by adding a pair of round spectacles, which I really love. Everyone calls me “chashmish” (a teasing term for someone wearing spectacles too early) on the sets now, but I am in love with my new avatar.”
Savi Thakur will be entering as the new male lead of the show, essaying the character of Agastya Birla. The leap is all set to bring another interesting and intriguing track between the young Guddan and the new hero of the show.
Innocent and clumsy, just like her mother, Choti Guddan carries her mother’s name and holds a mantra of living a carefree and simple life. Having inherited great cooking skills from her father, she now runs a restaurant on her own. On the other hand, Agastya is a flawed character but also sharp and flirtatious and knows how to manipulate the world with his charm. He rarely seeks the opinions of others and believes in following the diktats of his own heart. Residing within a joint family, Agastya is father to a six year-old daughter that he had from his first wife who is no more.
Excited about making an entry in the show, Thakur said, “I am really excited to be associated with the show, I have worked with the same production house before and this show is already doing great. My character is an App developer and a classy flirt, who manipulates people with his charm. I am really looking forward to do it. This is my third collaboration with Zee TV after “Jamai Raja” (a cameo role) and “Seth Ji.” Of course, there is a lot of pressure, it is always there when an actor starts a new project, but once you understand your character, it becomes fun to play the role.”
