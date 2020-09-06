MUMBAI – Supporters of Sushant Singh Rajput organized a car rally in the California in a campaign seeking truth and justice for the late actor.
The late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video of the rally on her social media accounts, Twitter and Instagram.
"Car Rally in California, USA. We are calling it a world movement for truth and praying for truth to shine forth. #SatyagrahForSSR #Billboard4SSR," she wrote alongside the video.
In the video, one can see cars passing around with posters, reading #SatyagrahforSSR A world movement for truth, stuck to the car windows."
In another tweet, Kirti said: "Pray that God gives everyone the right mind, that the guilty confesses their guilts and redeem their souls #GlobalPrayers4SSR."
She had earlier thanked god for the arrest of Showik Chakraborty, brother of the late Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, along with his house manager Samuel Miranda as part of the probe into Rajput’s death.
Kirti had posted an image on Instagram that read: "Never doubt the power of prayer."
She captioned the image: "Keep Praying...It works! #GodIsWithUs #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Warriors4SRR #GlobalPrayers4SSR."
