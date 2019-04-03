MUMBAI— Sushant Singh Rajput was spotted in Chandigarh with Preity Zinta as he supports Kings XI Punjab during IPL match.
The camaraderie is clear from their pictures and we wonder if there is a film brewing together. Older heroines for younger heroes have not been exactly common, but when the story is worthwhile and the film well-made, today’s audiences will accept it. Remember Tabu and Ayushmann Khurran in “AndhaDhun?”
Besides, they look so good together!
