NEW DELHI – The Central Bureau of Investigation Dec. 30 told BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy that it is carrying out an intensive and thorough probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The CBI is also using advanced mobile forensic equipment for analysis of dump data of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case, it said.
In a detailed reply to Swamy, Superintendent of Police, CBI, Nupur Prasad, in a letter dated Dec. 30, said: “The CBI is conducting investigation in a thorough and professional manner using latest scientific techniques. During investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date.”
The CBI responded to Swamy after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the CBI probe into the death of the Bollywood actor, who was found dead at his Mumbai’s Bandra apartment on June 14.
The CBI had registered a case on Aug. 6 this year after a notification from the center on the recommendation of Bihar government. The case was based on the complaint of Sushant’s father, K. K. Singh, to Bihar Police dated July 25.
The CBI has named Sushant’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s former house manager Samuel Miranda, his former manager Shruti Modi and others in the case.
In her reply, Prasad told Swamy that the CBI team visited Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave a nod for the federal agency probe.
She said that a team of experienced investigating officers was constituted for looking into the circumstances relating to the unnatural death of Sushant.
“The investigating team took over the case papers of Patna Police FIR and also collected the case papers from Mumbai Police,” she said, adding that the team also visited all places of concern like Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram’s Manesar and Patna.
“The investigating team and senior officers also visited the place of incident on numerous occasions for better understanding of the circumstances related to the incident. The experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi, which is considered to be the best in their field, also visited and examined the place of incident,” she said, adding that the experts also carried out a “simulation exercise.”
Forensic medicine experts also visited the place of incident, and the mortuary of Cooper Hospital at night and also discussed the case with autopsy surgeons to understand the procedure of post-mortem adopted by them, she said.
The CBI officer further said that during the investigation, all the concerned witnesses were examined to understand the circumstances, apprehensions raised by the complainant and his family members and other independent sources.
“Intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out in this regard,” she said.
After registering the case, the CBI had questioned Rhea, her brother, Shruti Modi, her father Indrajit, Miranda, his flat mate Siddharth Pithani and several others.
The CBI had also recorded the statements of the family members of Sushant, including his father, and sisters, Rani Singh and Mitu Singh.
“The CBI is also carrying out advanced mobile forensic equipments, including latest softwares for extraction and analysis of relevant data available in the digital devices and also for analysis of dump data of the of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case,” she said.
Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau also registered separate cases of money laundering and drugs related case, respectively.
The NCB arrested Showik on September 4 and Rhea on September 7. Rhea was granted bail on October 4 while her brother was granted bail almost three months after his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.