MUMBAI—Ketto, Asia’s most visited crowd-funding platform, tweeted about three-year-old Aaron Basu fighting blood cancer, and the boy mentioned that his only wish was to meet his favorite actor, Sushant Singh Rajput.
The “M.S. Dhoni” star was filled with sadness after reading the detailed story on Ketto’s website and expressed his desire to meet the child and the family. He also asked his friends to come forward to donate and support the cause.
Aaron has always been a mischievous and never-resting boy. At an age when he should be chasing his friends in open spaces, he is moving through hospitals. On Nov. 6, 2018, he was tested positive for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a form of blood cancer, at the Rainbow Hospital, Hyderabad.
Said Rajput, “Aaron’s parents, Sutapa and Pratim Basu, my very close friends, are brilliant artists (2D illustrators). Aaron is the only child they have. It’s a perfect family where one can find care, love and a lot of cuteness!! But this catastrophe has brought this beautiful family to stand still. Pratim and Sutapa need our support for raising 15 lakh in the next few months for his treatment. They have put their entire savings into his treatment but are still short of funds.”
Those wishing to donate to the cause can click here.
